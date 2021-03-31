Nothing better than a few tricks to make life easier, both for experts in the field and for those who believe that a hard-boiled egg is the height of gastronomic sophistication. From unsuspected uses of fishing line as a pastry assistant to ideas for removing dirt from potatoes in the garden, through simple ways to secure the cutting board to the counter and preserve the good health of our limbs: if you use the kitchen for more than just chilling beer, these suggestions interest you.
Need to degrease a broth or sauce and don't have time to cool it completely in the fridge? Wrap some ice cubes in a cloth, cheesecloth, or a couple of pieces of kitchen paper and wipe them over the surface. The fat will solidify, and you can easily remove it with a spoon or small strainer. To prepare a lot of hard-boiled or Mollet eggs -in this case, it is fascinating, since the egg is more delicate and breaks more easily- and peel them without going crazy; you can add a generous jet of vinegar to the cooking water. The acid will soften the shell, and the eggs will peel very easily. If we have already cooked the eggs with only water and they are hard, it also works to put them in a container with a lid and shake it like a shaker: the shell will break into tiny pieces and offer little resistance.
If boiled potatoes are what you want to peel easily, run them through icy water for 30 seconds after removing them from the boiling water. It is crucial to consider the ratio between water and potato so that the first one remains cold for 30 seconds. Then make a few shallow cuts, and the skin will practically come out on its own. Peeling a ginger root with very thin skin and full of impossible nooks and crannies with a peeler or a knife is very difficult, but the answer to your worries is in the same drawer and is shaped like a spoon. Scratch the root with it: you will remove the skin easily, quickly, and without leaving half a piece in the attempt.
If you have been given potatoes from the garden and are so full of soil that you are lazy just thinking about how long you will spend scrubbing, simply rinse them under the tap for a while until the maximum possible is released. Then, put them in the dishwasher without soap and set a fast, cold cycle (or just a rinse, if you have that program).
Have you stored any food with a pungent smell in a container, and it won't go away? Fill it with crumpled newspaper and leave it closed for a couple of days: it will disappear as if by magic.
Handling chili peppers without gloves is quite dangerous because capsaicin - what makes them itch, in short - is a resin that sticks to the skin, and you never know when you're going to have to scratch your eye (with painful side effects). Wearing a pair of rubber gloves will do the trick and save your eyesight. If you don't have any, simply apply olive oil on your hands and wash them with hot soapy water just after finishing.
If you put two paper towels or a damp cloth under the cutting board, you will prevent it from slipping from the kitchen top (and the risk that this usually poses for fingers).
Kitchen spoons and spatulas, and other wooden tools can absorb odors and get stained with colors when used to make sauces or left to soak for too long. They will recover - at least in part - their original appearance if they are boiled for a few minutes in water and then left to dry in the sun. Having two cutting boards, one for raw meat and fish and one for vegetables and fruits, will easily prevent cross-contamination. To make it even easier, buy them in different colors.
If you have coffee left over, freeze it and make cubes with it. You can have an ice-coffee without the dreaded runny effect or make a cold latte just by adding it to milk. You can also freeze grapes, strawberries, or pieces of other fruits to keep your cocktails or drinks cold without watering them down, and leftover wine to add to sauces or stews without having to open a bottle on purpose. The thinner the portions of food we freeze, the faster they will freeze - less risk of pathogens - and thaw, in addition to taking up less space in the freezer. Airtight zip bags are perfect for this, by extracting the maximum of air to achieve the closest thing to a vacuum, and there are reusable silicone versions so as not to harm the environment.
Chop up a bunch of garlic and onion at once - you can use a mincer or food processor if you have - and freeze them. Every time you need to make a base sauce for any dish, and that can be several times a week, they will be there, ready and without dirtying a table. Store ice cream in a zip bag, removing as much air as possible, or cover it entirely with a sheet of parchment paper. The cold in the freezer burns the food, and once the sealed plastic is removed, the regular lid does not protect it at all. Besides, you will prevent it from becoming rock hard and impossible to chew.
Have you bought fresh thyme, oregano, or sage to make a dish and have about half of Tuscany's countryside leftover? Cut them up, put them in an ice bucket, cover them with olive oil and freeze them. The fat will favor a good conservation of the herbs' humidity, and you will save yourself from having to buy a whole bunch the next time a recipe asks for them (in addition to improving other dishes when you improvise and remember that you have that flavor at hand).
If you need to grate soft cheeses like mozzarella, brie, Camembert, or fontina, put them in the freezer half an hour before to have a more manageable texture. This tip also serves to prepare a slice of meat or fish tartare with a knife or chop them at home with a food processor without making a pate' (always in short cycles of time). Very cold grates better.
Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons or tangerines, any type of cheese, tomato, and chocolate are best at room temperature. If it's inclemently hot and you have to refrigerate them, take them out of the fridge long enough to warm. Do not throw away the shells of Parmesan or any other hard-rind cheese (that does not contain anything that cannot be eaten to preserve it, such as wax or paraffin in the case of industrial cheeses). Freeze them in a zip bag and, when you have a few, use them to enhance the flavor of a vegetable stew - remove them at the end, they will remain whole - or prepare an express broth with them in 10 minutes.
If you want to make popcorn, the ideal is to use reasonably fresh corn kernels; otherwise, they will take a long time to pop, or they will not at all (and will burn sooner). If you have a craving, but your corn has been in the cupboard for a while, soak the grains in water for 10 minutes and drain them well before making the popcorn. They will be perfect.
To get more juice out of those lemons or limes that are so tough they look more like a throwing weapon than fruit, roll them a few times on the counter or table using the palm of your hand.
Always have a vinaigrette that you really like ready in the fridge. It is a great way to consume more raw or steamed vegetables, and if you make it in a kitchen bottle, you can mark the proportions of each ingredient with a permanent marker so that preparing it is a matter of seconds.
Is it hard for you to eat fruit at home? Always leave it in sight and ready to eat. If you have a bowl of cherries in the fridge, a few slices of watermelon or melon or bananas in the fruit bowl on the counter, you will be in for much more.
Having a small strainer on hand can be very helpful in the kitchen, both for adding citrus juice to any preparation without worrying about the seeds and poaching perfect eggs.
Oil is not only good for cooking: if you grease a spoon before measuring sticky ingredients like honey, not only will you clean it faster, but also the measurements will be more accurate. This trick also works with knives when cutting sticky things like dates and fat cheeses.
If you just washed the strainer and need to use it to sift dry ingredients, use the hairdryer. Hot air is much more effective than tea towels, which will not remove moisture at all (which would make flour, cocoa, or icing sugar stick).
A baker's scraper has many more utilities, apart from easily portioning and cutting dough. If you always have it on hand, you can use it to pass the chopped or sliced ingredients from the cutting board to the pan, casserole, or container where you are going to cook, without the risk of dropping them.
If your butter is too cold and you feel like spreading it on toast, drama will inevitably ensue; grate it on top of the bread instead of cutting it up and trying to spread it for a quick fix.
Opening a cake in half with a knife to fill it can end in a real disaster if you don't have a certain skill. If you mark the center with some toothpicks and surround the cake with nylon thread - or dental floss without mint flavor - by carefully stretching it, you will get two equal halves. This trick can also be used to cut soft cheeses, in this case, by pushing the string down until it touches the board.
If picking up chopsticks to eat sushi or Chinese food still seems impossible, try one of these three tricks: the metal part of a clothespin, a rubber band, or the stopper of a water bottle - the least recommended of the three, due to the risk involved in using the cutter - can help you.
We all know bananas peel much better from the base. It does not matter if it is very mature - when trying to break the tip to open it, it always gets squashed - or too green, when the tip does not split even if you are a black belt. By scratching the black "button" that is just on the other side, we will quickly remove the peel in strips.
Do you want to bake two round pizzas, but they won't fit on the baking sheet? Cut them in half and put the flat part against the edges of the tray: problem solved.