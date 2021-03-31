Does cooking up scrumptious meals and learning hands-on techniques sound up your alley? Check out the women behind the Center for Lifelong Learning Cooking Classes!
Ana Smith, Program Manager for the Center for Lifelong Learning, says that teens through adults are eligible to take classes and can register through the program’s website at www.cochise.edu/cll or call at (520) 515-5492.
Now offering courses in Latin American, Asian, Vegan, Cake making and decorating, the Center for Lifelong Learning provides several courses both online and in-person.
Coming up on March 20, at 10am Chef Chris Fisk will be hosting her online class titled, “The Art of Seasoning”
With $35 for registration, Fisk said that the course will focus on learning how to confidently prepare meals with or without following a recipe.
“I just love helping people learn how to cook and the joy of cooking,” said Fisk, “It’s an incredibly creative process. I like helping people become confident in the kitchen.”
Fisk, who graduated from Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School [since re-named Institute of Culinary Education] in 1995, said that she’s catered for high-end parties, Broadway and even for an independent film, Charming Billy, where she got to play the role as a chef in the film.
As the author of Plugging Into Plant Power, Fisk said that her book shows readers how to, “[make] the move to a more plant based diet.”
Fisk said that she’s been teaching cooking classes for 25 years and says that she wants people to feel more confident in the kitchen.
“I’ve been teaching cooking for so long, I feel like I understand the average home-cook mindset,” said Fisk, “I want to help people feel more confident and know when to follow the recipe by the letter and when they can go without it.”
For those looking to dive into Asian cuisine, the Center for Lifelong Learning will be hosting an online “Asian at Home” class on April 16 from 10:00am-11:00am with Chef Lindsay “Lin” Alexander at $35 per studnet.
A Cochise College alumni, Alexander said that she specializes in Asian and Mediterranean cuisine.
When asked about the menu for her “Asian at Home Class,” Alexander said that, “The menu will consist of lo mein, fried rice, and well as steamed buns known as baos. I wanted to showcase those because they are favorites of [the] American Chinese food. I wanted to show you that you can make this at home [and] what ingredients to add to your pantry for Asian cuisine.”
When asked about what makes her classes stand out, Alexander said that she shows her students what to look for when creating a meal and how to substitute ingredients for dietary needs.
“I describe the smells you are looking for, and how we're building flavors,” said Alexander, “My portion sizes in my classes are generous, I have a great attitude, and I’ll make you laugh.”
If you’re interested in expanding your baking skills, Chef Monica Medina will walk you through the ins and outs of cake decorating and baking.
Also a Cochise College alumni, Medina says that she loves baking and decorating, saying that “I really like art and cake decorating really got me into sculpting and creating art.”
Medina, who additionally runs her home bakery business, Décor by Monét, says that she likes to make sure her classes feature hands-on work.
“[Students] get to decorate a cake, make the frosting, and create something that they might not have been able to do on their own,” said Medina, “They get to take home the finished product at the end of the class.”
If you’re looking for an authentic look into Latin American cuisine, Chef Karla Gomez will walk you through the dishes of central and south-western Mexico.
Gomez, who’s from Guadalajara, Mexico and is a Cochise College alumni, said that she’s planning on teaching three classes in the summer, with one focusing on cuisine from Spain, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Yucantan, Mexico.
“There’s a lot of food you can find there, every state has a different type of food,” said Gomez, noting that she chooses to teach dishes that are unique to the region.
For the class on Guadalajaran cuisine, Gomez said that students will learn how to make Chilauueles as a breakfast course, Tortas Ahogadas for lunch, and Carne En Sujugo for dinner.
When asked about why she chose these dishes to teach, Gomez said that, “It’s what you recognize from the region of that state. I like it because of the flavors and the colors. When someone presents a dish to you, the first thing you notice is the colors.”
When asked about her favorite dish, Gomez said that she loves to make Lomo Saltado, a Peruvian dish.
“It’s a combination of Peruvian and Chinese food,” said Gomez, “This dish is in my classes from Peru, it's very easy to prep, it’s very colorful, [and] it’s a little spicy. It’s a fusion between these two countries because you use soy sauce and some of the flavors from oriental food and some peppers from Peru. The dish is a lot of colors and very rich in flavor. You can taste the flavors of garlic and spices.”
Alexander said that her favorite is sushi, noting how, “Although it seems so simple it’s actually very difficult to get the correct flavor and texture out of something so delicate. Working as a sushi chef made me realize that. I came up with my own version of the Arizona roll and it's a favorite.”
Medina says that she loves to make vegan chocolate chip cookies and Tres leches cake.
“I think the chocolate chip cookies remind me of my aunt,” said Medina, “I also really like the Tres leches cake, cause it reminds me of when I used to eat it as a kid.”
Fisk said that she couldn’t choose a favorite dish, but noted how she wants to make a Baked Alaska, saying that “it’s ice cream [and] it’s always sounded kinda cool.”
“They are your children, you can’t pick one,” said Fisk, “They're all special in their own way.”
When asked about why people should take cooking classes at the Center for Lifelong Learning, Alexander said that, “We develop these menus not expecting you to have a specific cooking level, so anyone can join. I hope you leave the class satisfied and to keep you thinking about food.”
Medina said that the classes, “Really gives you a chance to try different things. It gives you a chance to get into the kitchen and it’s something fun and challenging.The Center for Lifelong Learning gives you the opportunity to step outside of your day-to-day.”
“I have been fortunate to travel to different states [in Mexico] and I always keep an eye on the culture and history,” said Gomez, “I want to introduce the people who don’t have the opportunity to travel to Mexico, to share the culture and history with them.”
“I think anything we can do to increase our confidence in the kitchen, or get inspired is so important,” said Fisk, “We’re so lucky to have [the Center for Lifelong Learning]. It’s such a jewel in the city of Sierra Vista. We should definitely take advantage of it.”