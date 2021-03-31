TOMBSTONE — Jeannie Andrada started working in restaurants at a young age, and quickly fell in love with everything about the restaurant business.
“I love when we’re really busy, right in the middle of a rush when the restaurant is full of people and the servers are yelling orders,” said Andrada who co-owns Mario’s Bakery Cafe & Pizzeria in Tombstone with her partner Daniel Scardaccione. “There’s nothing more rewarding than making our customers happy and hearing them tell us how much they like the food. That makes our work and the long hours worth it.”
Andrada, who grew up on Long Island and started working in restaurants as a teenager, moved to Tombstone with Scardaccione and opened Mario’s in August 2018.
The restaurant has been busy from the time it opened its doors. Located at 513 E. Allen Street, Mario’s features Scardaccione’s amazing baked creations, while Andrada handles the menu’s savory side.
When it comes to sandwich selections, some customer favorites include meatball or chicken parmesan submarines, or the Formaggiottimo, described on the menu as a super grilled cheese loaded with five cheeses. The basilare, a bacon lettuce and tomato option, is another customer favorite.
“We have a variety of popular pizza choices, and amazing salads on our menu,” noted Andrada, who makes the pizza dough herself. “I come in daily before we open to get the dough ready. Everything we make is fresh. Daniel is an excellent baker and the scent of his baked items fill the area and draw people into our restaurant.”
Even while businesses were experiencing widespread COVID shutdowns, Mario’s stayed open by accommodating curbside and pickup service.
“At that time, we were one of the few restaurants in Tombstone that was able to stay open,” said Andrada who attributes much of Mario’s success to community support. “Our menu really doesn’t compete with anyone else’s in town, and we work well with all the other restaurants. We feel blessed to have such wonderful support from the community.”
Mario’s has both indoor and outdoor seating, which allows the establishment to accommodate CDC distancing guidelines, Andrade said.
Both Andrade and Scardaccione are from New York, and came to Tombstone at the urging of Scardaccione’s mother, who has been a Tombstone resident for a little over 30 years.
“She talked us into coming here, and I fell in love with this place the moment I arrived,” Andrada said.
“We love our little bakery and restaurant. It’s a lot of work, but very rewarding.”
From Andrada’s savory lunch and dinner contributions to Scardaccione’s decadent baked items, Mario’s has something for every taste.
“If you’ve never been to our restaurant, the next time you’re in Tombstone, stop in and give us a try,” Andrada said. “We hope you love it as much as we love serving you. This whole journey has been sprinkled with blessings.”