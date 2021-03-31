Let’s jump right into this- I recently purchased my first ever KitchenAid®! Not just any standing mixer, but an actual KitchenAid. My beauty is a nice Robin's egg blue, 5.5 quart professional mixer, it came with three attachments: the dough hook, paddle and whisk. The real icing on the cake is that I got this on sale at our local Target, for half the price than these babies are usually listed for. Now, I need to let the record show that I did own a hand mixer for about five years in my adult life before I decided to make this big purchase. After throwing away many burnt out hand mixers, I thought enough was enough and began my search. I found that non name brand mixers were a lot smaller than a KitchenAid, with most holding a max of 2 cups of flour. So even though the price and colors were right, it wouldn’t be worth spending the money if I couldn’t use it for what I make the most - cookies. Alas, the day finally came and it was on sale. Now, when I made the purchase my significant other said to me “you have to use it at least once a week” and I have. Below is why I absolutely adore my KitchenAid:
Since this is a high powered machine, the standing mixer can take a really thick shortbread dough or sugar cookie dough, whereas the hand mixer would struggle.
I’ve been able to mess around with pretzel dough and regular dough because of the dough hook, the mixer does all of the kneading while I stand and bask in its glory
The paddle is a hundred percent easier to clean then the tiny whisks on a hand mixer
I can throw the metallic bowl into the fridge to chill my dough, and with the bowl keeping the temperature in there, the process is a lot faster
The most important thing to me is making cookies and it is infinitely easier when I can throw my sugar and butter and let it cream together while I combine my other dry ingredients. I bake cookies about once a week, and since my significant other got into cowboy cookies, I was even more thankful that I made this purchase. (Cowboy cookies are incredible but tend to have oats, 3 different types of chips and nuts in them). If you’re an avid W reader, you probably remember I made homemade gingerbread back in November, I wouldn’t have even thought of doing that if I didn’t have my mixer. Even in this issue, I used my mixer for all five recipes of the cookies and cocktails feature. I even lugged my mixer with me to Chelsea’s house to make some of the cookies because I couldn’t imagine making them without it. (Don’t worry, I buckled her up and made sure she was secured.)
Even if you aren’t an avid baker, I would highly suggest adding this machinery in your kitchen. I am sure there are tons of ways to use this bad boy in your everyday cooking, however my significant other does all of that while I just make cookies and mashed potatoes. (I had to talk myself out of using my mixer for mashed potatoes last week, I kept repeating to myself that I didn’t need to wash another bowl just because I wanted to use it, so I mashed my potatoes by hand and stared longingly at it.)
If you have a KitchenAid, I would love to hear your favorite thing to use it for and if you’re willing to share your favorite recipe to make with your machine we’d love to share it on our new W Magazine Facebook page. Also, if you have a cute cover for it, send a picture my way - as I am still looking for one! alycia.mccloud@myheraldreview.com