BISBEE – Two years ago, a little shop offering sweets and treats opened on Main St. not knowing what would happen.
For Jackie Oatman it was a chance she was willing to take. So, she opened Patisserie Jacqui and has been happily providing Bisbeeites and visitors a menu filled with all sorts of goodies for takeout.
Oatman got into cooking and baking at an early age. She wanted to provide friends with something to take the edge off of alcohol at college parties and took her first steps on what would be a long journey into a culinary career which took her from Minnesota to Arizona.
Mentored by the people she worked with in restaurants and clubs, she decided to go to Culinary Arts School and specialize in pastries, following the advice of a top chef at a Minneapolis bistro.
While in school she worked at a bakery and soon made friends with Mary Jo DePaul, the baker at Mississippi Market Coop Working with her, Oatman began to hone her craft.
“She was my mentor and my friend,” said Oatman.
Now, she has a Bisbee family with coworkers Tiffany Alexander, Stephanie Atterbury and Katie Guess and many in the community.
“They mean the world to me,” she said. “I haven’t seen my parents in Minnesota for a while due to COVID-19. So, they help make up for that. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without their support. It’s hard to find skilled help in a niche like this.
“I didn’t know what to expect with the virus. It’s heartbreaking for some businesses, like restaurants. There’s nothing for them to fall back on. I’m grateful we never depended on indoor dining. We can just hand out the orders as people come for them. I’m seeing a lot of people stop by who are in Bisbee on mini-vacations. I’ve been really lucky.”
She also credits her husband Thom Oatman, as he is her go to guy for all she needs for the shop including trips to Tucson. If she’s out of something, he runs the errands for the business. He also added a Dutch door so people could pickup their online orders or order on the fly from the selections in the window without having to come inside.
Alexander handles the e-commerce side of the business. She set up online ordering and updates the website.
Atterbury and Guess, who also has baking experience, help with mixing, baking and finishing off the final products which are many. She offers 18 different kinds of sweets like Canelé de Bordeaux, all sorts of croissants, bars, pies, eclairs, cookies, tarts, cinnamon rolls, fruit tarts and gluten free passion fruit cheesecake.
For something a little more hardy, she has three different hand pies, three different croissants stuffed with veggies or meats, sausage rolls and German soft pretzels. Though she added pizza during the restaurant shutdown for people to cook at home, that may be on the way out.
“I’ll probably kick them to the curb,” she added. “They take a lot of time.”
“There’s a lot of room for me to play with the ingredients”, she added.
The team prepares the food all week to get ready for the Friday to Sunday weekend customers. Not only do they prepare for the online orders, they also make sure there is enough for those who stop by.
Patisserie Jacqui also has curbside pickup for those who may not want to stand in line.
Atterbury was in the process of making 300 tarts, while Guess prepared the Canelé de Bordeaux, a sweet concoction that is sort of crunchy on the outside, but more like crème brulee on the inside.
Oatman’s macaroons are a delightful soft cookie which comes in a variety of fruit flavors and chocolate pistachio.
She works around 14 hours a day. “Any small business owner goes through this.”
Everything is made from scratch and she uses only top grade butter which has a higher fat content than store-bought butter. Her croissants alone use 22 pounds of butter. And, thanks to her relationship with Rod Cass at Café Roka, he orders it for her.
Her croissants have to be glazed and she uses prepared egg yolks. When it runs out she turns to market eggs and uses the whites in her macaroons so nothing is lost.
Timers are buzzing signaling the end of baking for a huge sheet pan which will become luscious cream filled eclairs and she immediately heads for the oven, which like her and her team, runs nonstop all day long.
Keep a look out for specials promotions and giveaways on Facebook and Instagram.