Sheet-Pan Chicken With Squash and Dates
Dates and squash, olives and capers: This recipe plays sweet off salty, reminiscent of chicken Marbella. If you’re vegetarian or want a meatless dinner, omit the chicken and scale up the chickpeas and squash.
By: Kay Chun
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
2 pounds delicata squash (about 2 large squash), scrubbed, halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced crosswise into 1-inch-thick pieces
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and black pepper
4 whole bone-in, skin-on chicken legs (about 3 pounds)
4 ounces pitted large Medjool dates (about 6), quartered lengthwise
1/2 cup pitted green olives (about 2 ounces), coarsely chopped
1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon drained capers, plus 2 tablespoons caper brine
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges, for serving
Preparation:
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, combine squash and chickpeas with 3 tablespoons oil; season well with salt and pepper. Toss to coat, then spread in an even layer. Rub chicken with 1 tablespoon oil, season with salt and pepper, and arrange on top, skin-side up. Roast for 20 minutes, then stir in dates, and roast until squash is golden and chicken is cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes longer.
2. While the mixture roasts, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup oil with the olives, parsley, capers and caper brine, and lemon juice. Season the olive relish with salt and pepper, then set aside.
3. Divide the roasted chicken, squash, dates and chickpeas among plates. Stir any pan juices into the relish, then spoon the relish on top of each serving. Serve with lemon wedges.
One-Pan Orzo With Spinach and Feta
Here’s a gloriously green meal for the grayest month of the year. Similar to the Greek rice dish spanakorizo, this dish could be a meal unto itself — which is how I’d serve it — but you could always pair it with quickly roasted fish.
By: Melissa Clark
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 large scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
2 large garlic cloves, minced
8 ounces baby spinach leaves (8 cups), coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 3/4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
1 cup orzo
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
3/4 cup crumbled feta (3 ounces), plus more for garnish
1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed (optional)
1 cup chopped fresh dill, or use parsley or cilantro
Preparation:
1. Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium, then melt butter, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in about three-quarters of the scallions (saving some of the green parts for garnish) and garlic, and cook until softened, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes.
2. Stir in spinach, adding in batches if it doesn’t all fit in the pan at once, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until spinach is wilted, about 5 minutes.
3. Stir in stock and bring to a simmer. Stir in orzo, lemon zest and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until orzo is nearly cooked through and most of the liquid is absorbed, 10 to 14 minutes, stirring once or twice.
4. Stir in cheese, peas (if you like) and dill, cover the pan, and cook for another 1 minute, to finish cooking and warm the peas. To serve, sprinkle with more cheese and the reserved scallions.