While living in Miami Reilly Esquijarosa worked in a pastry shop where she learned the art of making macarons. Three years later she has used her learned skill to start her own business surrounded by the delectable French dessert called Sierra Macarons.
“I started making macarons for my husband’s coworkers and they wanted more and more,” Esquijarosa said. “(How to make) fresh macarons is ingrained in my brain.”
According to Sierra Macarons’ website, “I learned how to make these delicious little treats working under one of the best French pastry chefs in Miami (or the world - he's pretty awesome!). Through that knowledge, I was able to start my own business right here in Sierra Vista.”
The stay-at-home mom started her business in 2020 and collects her orders on Facebook and Instagram channels.
“I wanted to do something different,” Esquijarosa said. “I have to stay busy so it’s a good outlet for me to start a business with it.”
She makes a wide variety of different flavors of macarons. She keeps chocolate, vanilla, coffee and pistachio on the menu every month but each month she releases new flavors. She comes up with some of the new flavors each month but she also asks her social media followers to suggest flavors for giveaway prizes. New flavors for March are Honey Lavender, Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Shortcake, Hibiscus Lemon and Lucky Charms.
“Every time I put out new flavors I have more and more people picking (up orders),” Esquijarosa said. “There's a demand for it. It’s something I thought was different for Sierra Vista.”
Sierra Macarons sells macarons by the dozen and the customers dictate how many of each flavor they would like. Macarons are available for same day pick up. Delivery is available on weekends for a fee. In addition to macarons, Esquijarosa makes cupcakes, cake tarts and cookies for sale.
“Baking has always been a passion of mine,” she said.
All of her options and prices can be found at https://www.sierramacarons.com/.