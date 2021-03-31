Beyond the gesture of conscious consumerism, making these seemingly small but positive decisions to place grocery dollars toward local vendors and cooperatives rather than conventional supermarkets will foster healthy communities and promote sustainability. Grab a few reusable shopping bags and head out to these local collectives that give back!
Farmers' Markets
Farmers' markets allow vendors to connect directly with community members. Since 2005, the Sierra Vista Farmers' Market has brought fresh food and produce, crafts, and community bonding to the area on Thursdays at Veterans Memorial Park. Sky Island Brand Meats, a vendor of over 17 years, sells and educates consumers about their all-natural rangeland-raised meats containing no hormones, antibiotics, insecticides, wormer, or grain feeding. Sky Island Brand Meets has booths at both the Sierra Vista and Bisbee markets and sells meats at the Sierra Vista Food Co-op.
Like Sky Island Brand Meats, many vendors participate in other markets around Cochise County. Every Saturday morning, the Bisbee Farmers' Market, now located in La Ramada Restaurant's parking lot, showcases various vendors and live music from local artists. Purchase hand-made items, locally grown organic produce, meats, eggs, and relax with friends.
Sierra Vista Food Cooperative
The Sierra Vista Food Co-op is a specialty grocery store owned by its members. Serving Sierra Vista since 2011, the co-op offers a variety of healthy, fresh, and organic foods, household items, and cosmetics. Anyone can join the co-op, and everyone can shop regardless of membership status. Membership offers exclusive discounts and the ability to vote in some co-op matters. Further, supporting the co-op through membership helps support local producers by providing an outlet for their items and keeps dollars circulating the local economy. Members are welcome to bring in a coffee mug or tumbler for a free cup of coffee daily. Visit the Sierra Vista Food Co-op's Facebook for more information.
Community Supported Agriculture at Echoing Hope Ranch
Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) at Echoing Hope Ranch (EHR) in Hereford, AZ, is an alternative farming model connecting consumers and farmers. The program not only provides healthy and local farm-to-table options for members, but it helps to support residential and day programs at EHR. Adults and teens with Autism who participate in EHR's Group Supported Employment can assist in caring for animals, the facility, some agricultural tasks, and interact with the community by selling produce at local farmers' markets.
Along with an informational newsletter containing recipes, members of the CSA program receive weekly shares of fresh produce that feed between two to four people, depending on the amount of produce consumed in the household. EHR also offers flexible pickup hours and delivery to some areas. Membership ranges from $300 for nine weeks' worth of shares to $150 for four weeks. These fees help to cover the operational costs of the farm. Visit echoinghoperanch.org/community-supported-agriculture-csa/ for more information.
Bountiful Baskets
Bountiful Baskets is a volunteer-based cooperative of individuals choosing to pool funds and purchase produce on an extra-large and discounted scale. By paying a small contribution of less than $20 for each pickup (a little more for the first week of participation), participants receive six fruit varieties and six vegetable varieties. Each week brings a new surprise! Based on the season, baskets contain different items, such as bunches of bananas, pineapples, or even bok choy. Bountiful Baskets offers conventional or organic options and delicious local add-ons. Participants can make contributions starting at Noon on Monday until Tuesday evening on the website. Typically, baskets may be picked up on Saturday mornings. Be sure to check the website for pickup sites and times around Cochise County, and remember to arrive at your location one hour earlier than your pickup time if you should choose to volunteer. Visit bountifulbaskets.org for more information.
Produce on Wheels Without Waste
Borderlands Produce Rescue has prevented over 600,00,000 pounds of produce from ending up in landfills by redistributing it to feed even more families since beginning in 1994. One of their programs, Produce on Wheels Without Waste (P.O.W.W.O.W.), obtains excess produce from distributors or unaesthetic produce not displayed at supermarkets and offers it to contributors at volunteer-run, weekly pop-up markets for just $12. For Drive Up and Take Away Service, order on their website by 2:00 pm on Fridays, contribute $13 for a pre-prepared produce box, and pickup Saturday mornings at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. Although Borderlands Produce Rescue is based in Nogales, AZ, they have many Arizona sites for pickup or market and other states. For more information or to find a market near you, visit www.borderlandsproducerescue.org.