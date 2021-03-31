Being a vegan or vegetarian can be as inexpensive or as expensive as one chooses. Getting thrifty, creative, and industrious can lower the grocery bill plant-based eating.
Buy Bulk Frozen Food & Non-Perishable Items
Whether adding fruit to smoothies, a yogurt parfait, or baking into an energy bar, frozen fruit will do the trick. Purchasing frozen fruit from the store or purchasing larger quantities of clearance fruit, veggies, or bread and freezing them for later use can save money and reduce waste. Likewise, purchasing non-perishable food, such as nuts, seeds, spices, herbs, dried fruits, beans, legumes, and grains, can save a good deal of money. Be sure to store non-perishable food items in air-tight jars.
Choose Easy Recipes - Limit Meat Substitutes
Perhaps the biggest perceived financial burden of vegan or vegetarian diets is substituting items to make complete proteins. Save Tofurky, Beyond Meat, and Impossible Foods for special occasions to give your wallet a break. Instead, reach for quinoa and soy products for complete plant-based proteins. Using sprouted bread, such as Ezekiel bread, in a peanut butter jelly sandwich is another way to make an inexpensive, nearly complete protein. Vegan and vegetarian recipes can be as easy as three items - when in doubt, use a grain, green, and a bean to have a balanced meal.
Avoid Organic, Brand Names, and Certification Labels
It is unnecessary to purchase organic, brand name, or certified food items as a vegan or vegetarian. Buying such products is an entirely personal preference; however, these items tend to be more expensive. When able, substitute brand names for generic items such as granola, rice, or oatmeal. Vegan and vegetarian certification labels can distinguish greater diligence and standards related to a product but can be costly to obtain and keep. Thus, the consumer absorbs this cost. Although it is perhaps more time-consuming, reading the ingredient list on a non-certified item will provide the same information. Be sure to pay particular attention to ingredients in not-so-apparent goods, such as soaps, cosmetics, sugar, red food dye, and some beers that may sneakily use animal byproducts.
Do It Yourself
The more items one can make at home, the greater the savings at the grocery store. Use a food processor to make various nut butters, soups, sauces, or salad dressings. Depending on one's kitchen craftiness level, a traditional oven can help make vegan cheese or milk substitutes. Rather than buying twelve energy bars for fifteen dollars, create 24 no-bake protein bites or energy bars for under five dollars with a handful of oats, a few scoops of peanut butter, and seeds or nuts from the cabinet. If having a garden is out of the option based on living space or a black thumb, try a small herb planter in the kitchen. The fresh herbs will save money and add pizzazz to any dish.
Shop Around
Coupon clipping is no longer a stereotype reserved for the maturing woman. Many grocery stores now have apps that optimize savings and offers based on previous purchase history and deliver those coupons digitally. Do not be afraid to shop around and look for the best deals in some of the most unexpected places. Try a local Asian market, like B & S Oriental Market, for the best price on tofu, soups, and coconut milk. Look at your local Dollar Tree for frozen veggie burgers that will only cost one dollar to serve two. Elect to be added to an email list from your local grocery stores, food cooperatives, and farmers' market for further discounts.