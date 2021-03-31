In an effort to have a career while her husband serves in the United States Army, Naterria Fenceroy decided to turn her passion for making delectable confections into a business.
Just over a year ago Fenceroy created her online business Triple’T Delights.
“Because I am a military spouse I’m constantly moving,” she said. “I wanted it for myself. Where I go my business goes.”
Fenceroy started the business while living in Germany. She said anything with peanut butter, like Butterfingers and Reese’s, were very popular because it's not commonly found there like it is in the United States. Fenceroy has been operating locally since October 2020 and plans on continuing to operate here for the years they continue to be stationed on Fort Huachuca.
“In Germany it took off and when I got to Sierra Vista it took off,” Fenceroy said. “When I was here last time (Sierra Vista) didn’t have options for small portions. I make reasonable proportions that are reasonably priced.”
Fenceroy offers chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate covered pretzels, cake pops, chocolate covered rice krispies, cupcakes and apples (chocolate, candies or carmel).
“My girls really love chocolate covered strawberries,” Fenceroy said. “I learned to melt the chocolate and it took a while (to perfect).”
She added it took her two years to perfect her craft and learn the proper techniques for. Of all her deserts there’s one that always excites her.
“Everytime someone orders Butterfinger strawberries I run to the kitchen,” she said. “It was a request I had one time and love making them.”
Fenceroy runs her business out of her home on Fort Huachuca. She does all of her baking in the kitchen and then moves into her office to do all of the dipping and decorating. The cottage law doesn’t allow other people to be in the kitchen while orders are being made. Fenceroy moves to her office so no one is with her and she can ensure it’s clean, sanitary and she’s the only one near the food.
Triple’T Delights can be found on Instagram and Facebook. Fenceroy askes orders be placed 72 hours ahead of the needed day so she can ensure she has everything she needs to fill the order.
“I don’t do it for me. I do it for my customers,” she said. “The smiles I’ve seen … from Valentine’s Day was everything. I make sure my customers are happy and satisfied.”