Winner!
The Angel with the Broken Wing
It was December,1971. I was sitting at my desk on Ft. Huachuca. A girl from another part of the office interrupted me. "Would you join my family for Christmas dinner?" she asked. Slightly taken aback by the sudden invitation, I mumbled a yes. She smiled and said, "Great!" Then she was gone. Not being used to having beautiful women approach me, I sat and wondered what I was getting myself into. Later that day I found an excuse to visit her part of the office. She worked where my personnel records were kept. Had she checked me out? Did she know what a shiftless loser I was? I glanced over at her as she filed papers. Short, pert and very cute. Purple dress with a purple collar. Way too pretty for me! Then I noticed something. Her right arm dangled by her side. It was short and small, like a child's. I was almost happy to find she wasn't as perfect as I had originally supposed. Working up my nerve, I asked her out for the very same evening. She smiled sweetly. I exhaled softly when I heard that, "Yes." I took her to Ricardo's, which was on Highway 90 in those days. I let her order first. A steak, medium rare. It would be a stretch for my budget, but I ordered the same. We chatted nervously as we waited for our meals. Did we have anything in common? Who was she, and how could she possibly be interested in me? Would my shyness betray me? The waitress brought our steaks. Karen looked at me apologetically and said, "It's a little awkward for me to cut my meat. I have to put the fork between my teeth." I reached over and took her plate. Half way through cutting her steak I looked up. The softest, most beautiful brown eyes flickered back at me in the candle light. No one had ever looked at me that way before. A little over a month later we were married, and nearly fifty years later, I still get that look.
And I still cut her steak!
-Larry Thill
Best Friends
John and I met on the first day of high school, in 1999, and dated through most of it. When we graduated I went off to college and he went into the army. Even though we were no longer a “couple” we were still best friends. Calling, writing letters, and spending holidays and leave time together. I have spent most of my life making memories with my best friend, and still continue to do so everyday. And now I am now lucky enough to call him my husband.
--Sierra Williams
Chance meeting turned Family
We originally met through our ex spouses when we were still married. We had lost contact shortly after when he joined the Army and left for basic training. 5 years and lots of life events later for both of us a chance passing brought us back together. I was running late for work that day but hadn't eaten anything and knew it would be about 6+ hours before I got a chance to eat so I decided to stop for food. I should have stopped somewhere closer to home or colser to work but chose a different spot. As I was pulling out of the parking lot from getting food I passed in front of his vehicle and could have sworn it was him but thought nothing of it because last I heard he was still in Georgia and chalked it up to my imagination. Turns out he wasn't supposed to be at that location either that morning but was taking his brother to school to help out his Mom. Later that day while at work he found a mutual friend on Facebook and messaged that person who also happened to be at work with me. We meet up again a few days later for the first time. Several weeks later we decided to start dating. One year later this picture was taken on our wedding day. This May will be 5 years married and a lifetime to go!
--Angelina Flores
High school sweethearts 💕
Met in high school I was a junior and he was a senior. Started talking on the 5th wing of the Douglas high school and the rest is history!!! We have been together for 21 years now and have 4 beautiful children. Wouldn’t change nothing for the world!!! Still loving each other as if it were back in 1999!!! Looking forward to many many mores years together!!!
-Irasema Barco
Swolemates and Soulmates for life 💜💪
I was so very lucky to meet my husband here in our little town! He was sent by the military on a mission to protect our border. The hotel they had him stay at happened to have a free membership to my favorite gym in town! We ended up going at the same time everyday which I later learned was much by his effort! He was just really nice to me every time we "ended up" next to eachother working out and he always had something sweet to say. After asking me out several times and me kind of brushing it off, not being too serious about it, it hit me one night! I had the urge to talk to this guy and at least hear his story, so I asked HIM out! It was last minute, an hour before their nightly curfew! IHOP it was on that cold black Friday night in November! From that night we were inseparable! With confessed love, boyfriend girlfriend status within a week and marriage in under 6 months, April 7 2020 we were married (yes, during covid, we were all alone, but totally worth it!)and we are so strong and so happy and really are true swole- soul mates ❤ Thanks to the Military and that gym here in Sierra Vista !
-LynRae Morton
All the stars aligned
We met 25 years ago, on Sept.9. He was having breakfast with his roommate at a restaurant in Phoenix, and my sister and I wound up at the same restaurant, sitting at the table next to theirs. He waved at us and my sister asked them what they did for a living. He said he was a figure skater and his roommate played the piano at the mall. Haha! No, they were a bricklayer and butcher. I had just moved into a house that was missing three bricks from the border in the yard, and got his number under the guise of having him come over and fix them. The laughs and fun never stopped as we agreed to a double date that night! We had a whirlwind romance and got married just one month later! Over 25 years later, we are still going strong, and living our dream life in Bisbee. XOXOXO
-Amy Brett