BENSON — Celebrity cook Rachael Ray better look out.
Najayyah Many Horses is giving Ray some serious competition with her own cooking show where she creates savory menu selections that are getting rave reviews.
Working out of the kitchen and fellowship hall of Calvary Baptist Church in Benson, Many Horses is giving free cooking classes by demonstrating creative ways to use food items distributed through the Community Food Pantry of Benson. At the end of the demonstration, the class gathers around a table and enjoys samplings of the dishes she has prepared.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve enjoyed sharing food with others,” said Many Horses. “It’s something I started at a very young age, back when I would make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and hand them out to other kids who were hungry.”
As a 10-year-old, Many Horses started cooking Sunday dinners for her family.
“I wanted to surprise my mom, so one Sunday I raced home from church and cooked dinner for the whole family. It ended up being a hit. After that, my Sunday dinners became a family tradition.”
Today, Many Horses is president of the Community Food Pantry of Benson, a facility located on the Calvary Church campus at 2300 W. Calvary Lane. Every Wednesday, she and a team of volunteers work together as they package and distribute food boxes to hundreds of families.
There are times when the pantry distributes between seven and eight hundred boxes every week, Many Horses said. Cars line up early for the distribution that starts at 9 a.m. and continues through 11:30 that morning. With assembly-line efficiency, volunteers load the vehicles with that week’s food supply. The amount is based on the number of people in a household.
“Because of the economic hardships caused by COVID, we are seeing more folks who need food assistance,” Many Horses said. “Knowing that our work is reaching so many people is extremely rewarding to me and all the pantry volunteers.”
Wanting to help food box recipients come up with creative ways to use the food items, Many Horses recently added the monthly cooking classes to the pantry’s services. Every class features a different menu created with food from the weekly distributions. By tapping into flavorful spice and sauce combinations, Many Horses demonstrates creative, healthy ways to prepare fresh produce, meats, packaged foods and other products the pantry provides.
“My intent is to encourage people to experiment with a variety of flavors and food combinations to make meals more exciting,” Many Horses said. “I also want them to be creative by combining foods they may already have at home.”
The classes are held the third Friday of every month, have limited seating because of COVID, and require participants to preregister. While the cooking classes represent a brand new addition to the food pantry’s offerings, they are already popular and fill quickly.
“It amazes me that Najayyah can look at the pantry’s cupboards and pull out what she needs for a full meal by using what’s at hand,” said Pat Sepulveda-Myer, a food pantry board member and volunteer. “She creates delicious meals that inspire all of us.”
Many Horses, who describes her passion for cooking and food sharing as “an expression of love,” says gathering around the table is a time for friends, family and fellowship.
“It’s a time for laughter during good times and a time for comfort and reflection through the worst times,” she said. “Volunteering at the pantry and working with the other volunteers is very rewarding for all of us. The people who come through the distribution are so grateful for the services the pantry offers.”