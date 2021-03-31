Love food and want a career that thrives on culinary creativity? Cochise College will help you earn the essential culinary skills and artistry to enter the workforce through their Culinary Arts Program.
“Besides learning better cooking technique, basic skills, and product knowledge, students also get to experience and put into practice professionalism in a kitchen setting,” says Culinary Instructor Danielle Cardella, “The ability to learn how to work with other people and realize the importance of consistent food quality is invaluable.”
Chef Instructor Lora Miller said that students will also, “Cover everything from baking many types of breads to pies, cakes, chocolate and sugar work, and advanced pastries. . .We also teach management of the Front of the House (dining room), Back of House (kitchen), and general management skills.”
Cardella, who is a Cochise College and Culinary Institute of America alumni, has been teaching at Cochise College’s Culinary Arts program since 2013 and said that the program has been offered at the college for roughly 20 years.
She continued, saying that students can apply in-person or online and that the program offers an Associates of Applied Science degree and three certificate programs: The Sous Chef Apprentice, Garde Manger, and Baker’s Apprentice.
Cardella said that while she loves the culinary arts, it initially wasn’t her first choice for a career, noting how she initially intended to pursue a degree in the legal field.
“I was originally going to pursue a more legal-focused career, but as life likes to throw curveballs I ended up aiming my sights on culinary,” said Cardella, “A large part of this was due to the fact I started working at the Bisbee Breakfast Club. It was there that I really fell in love with the culinary field and discovered I had a knack for it.”
Cardella said that she “Jumped at the chance,” to teach at Cochise College, noting how teaching was a long-term goal of hers.
“Also, because I was once a student in the culinary program it seemed like a no-brainer,” said Cardella.
When asked about her favorite meal to make, Cardella said that she loves to make her smoked brisket, noting how, “It is often requested for events and caterings which has given me lots of time to get it just right. I also love making salsa and of course tacos. Who doesn’t love a good taco?”
Additionally, the Culinary Arts program offers instruction for aspiring pastry chefs as well under Chef Miller.
Miller, who has been a full-time instructor at the college for seven years, said that she majored in education and took the opportunity to teach at Cochise College to join her passion for baking with teaching.
“I was excited to take my love of cooking and teaching and put them together!” said Miller, “I taught part time for 5 years, and when a full time position opened up, I was fortunate to be hired. I've been at Cochise College full-time for 7 years, and I still think I have an amazing job!”
Miller said that the love of cooking was instilled in her from her mother, whom she noted was a “Foodie.”
“She taught me to cook by instinct,” said Miller, “Trying spices and flavorings in dishes, sometimes using recipes, but usually not. Food was an important part of our lives, thinking about it, talking about it, and planning meals was serious business!”
Miller said that the love of baking grew throughout her childhood, noting her affinity for the meticulousness of the baking techniques.
“My mother did not like to bake, and I took over baking and making desserts at about 12 years of age,” said Miller, “I loved being exact, and making sure what I baked came out properly, ‘just’ by measuring properly and following directions.”
When she was 16, Miller said that she started taking baking classes and started making cakes and other baked goods for various occasions.
After continuing to bake and decorate in the years that followed, Miller has since worked as a pastry chef at a catering company and at a restaurant in the Sierra Vista area.
When asked about what inspires her to create a new dessert or baked good, Miller said that the individual she’s making the dish for is her inspiration.
“I think about their likes and dislikes, dietary needs, etc.,” said Miller, “I love to make delicious and pretty things for others! Other recipes can inspire me, as do pictures. Usually I'll change flavor profiles to make it my ‘own.’”
When asked about why students should consider a career in the culinary arts, both Cardella and Miller mentioned how rewarding the profession is.
Cardella said that, “Working in a field that allows you to experience the instant gratification of seeing people react and enjoy what you’ve created is the best.”
“There will always be jobs in the food industry, in restaurants, hospitals, schools, etc. There is great opportunity to be creative, and great satisfaction in nourishing people,” said Miller, “It can incorporate long hours, but the reward of taking care of people's needs, and making the food delicious in the process is worth it! There is no greater satisfaction for a ‘foodie’ than a kitchen that is running smoothly, where people are working well together, and guests are happy.”