Water Boil Advisory Issued on Fort Huachuca
- Fort Huachuca Press Release
-
- Updated
UPDATE: Two potable water trailers are available in the neighborhoods affected by the boil water advisory. Residents of Miles Manor II and III can fill up on potable water from the trailers located at 105A Ladd Court or 131 Jeffords Street. They will be monitored and refilled as needed throughout the weekend.
On Friday, the results of a sample taken yesterday in the Miles Manor II & III neighborhoods yielded a positive result for E-coli bacteria.
As there was still a high level of chlorinated water in the sample, we believe this may be a false positive sample. Additional samples for testing are being taken today but results may not be available until Monday. We will inform residents if we receive them earlier.
If the results of the second round of testing are positive as well, we will begin increasing disinfection levels and flushing the affected part of the system. We will continue sampling daily while the results are positive.
Out of abundance of caution, we have issued a boil water notice for Miles Manor II & III.
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute, and then cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The team at Raymond W. Bliss Army Medical Center issued a release on Facebook Friday afternoon, stating it is aware of the Boil Water Advisory in MMII and MMIII. For non-emergency medical concerns about the below symptoms over the weekend, please contact the Tricare Nurse Advise Line at 1-800-874-2273.
We are committed to keeping residents informed about this situation and will provide updated information as we receive the results of the second test. We will inform residents when tests show no bacteria, and you no longer need to boil your water.
For emergencies, please call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room.
