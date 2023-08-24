Sewage water

Purified recycled water fills a flask after a demonstration in Carson, California, in May 2022. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California hopes to finish a multibillion-dollar expansion of the facility, a project that has drawn financial support from water agencies in Nevada and Arizona. (Photo by Alex Hager/KUNC)

It looks like a normal glass of water. It’s clear, cold and tasteless. But just a few hours ago, it was raw sewage.

That water is the end product of a process and technology known as water recycling, or direct potable reuse.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?