The holidays commonly signify a time to celebrate and give back to those we love. However, some take the initiative farther, extending that charitable gesture to their communities, fulfilling a need to provide a little holiday cheer for those who need it most.
Mary Borunda, 65, has helped children and their families of the West End celebrate Christmas with her annual “Santa On The West End” event, which this year will be hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sierra Vista on Nov. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Mark Arnold of the VFW will be the DJ for this year’s event.
This marks the eighth year Borunda has organized the event.
“We have a pine cone bird feeder craft, go fishing (booth), and a coloring contest where Santa chooses the winner," she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be allowed to stand beside Santa Claus for a picture but will not be allowed to sit in his lap. Additionally, there will be no traditional cookie decorating activity, but store-bought cookies will be provided.
Attendees will get a goody bag filled with apples and oranges courtesy of Safeway, a treat-filled stocking from the First Christian Church and additional gifts from Santa Claus. Each family will receive a ticket to win a door prize, which Borunda said is a family activity-themed raffle basket.
Borunda said the inspiration for the event stemmed from her childhood, when Christmas gifts regularly came from city-organized donations and events.
“When I was a kid, Christmas wouldn’t happen unless the city provided gifts," Borunda said. "The highlight was seeing Santa at the police station. It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to help people.”
Borunda was born in Tularosa, New Mexico, the youngest of eight kids. Her father worked as an irrigation laborer and logger and her mother worked inside the home. Borunda said her desire to give back to the community was fostered by her mother, who was generous and thoughtful toward helping others.
The “Santa On The West End” event includes a variety of performing youth organizations. LEE’s Martial Arts & Fitness, Sierra Vista Wolverines Cheer Team and student vocalists from Linda Dailing's Traveling School of Voice are slated this year.
Vocal instructor Dailing said she has been bringing her students to perform at Borunda’s event the past three years. Dailing said her involvement with “Santa On The West End” began when fellow members of her church, Brenda and Larry Behle, told her about the event.
Dailing will be performing with one of her former students, Savanna Fletcher-Shilt, 2010 Miss Southeast AZ Outstanding Teen and 2014 Miss Cochise County.
More than a dozen local organizations and individuals donate toys, food, gift cards, financial support and volunteers.
Larry Behle, head of Outreach Committee for the First Christian Church, says the church has been contributing to the event for four years. Brenda Behle says the church donates financially and purchases clothes and toys to fill stockings. Larry Behle said members of their congregation fill an average of 100 stockings per year for the event.
Pam Collins, president of Just Kids Inc., a nonprofit foundation affiliated with the San Pedro Kiwanis Club, said they have provided financial support for two years.
“I think we have way too many children in need and anything we can do to brighten their lives is needed,” Collins said.
Other sponsors are Sun & Spokes Bicycle Shop, West-End Pawn & Gun, Calvary Chapel, Rotary Club of Sierra Vista West, Indochine, Angelika's German Imports, La Casita Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, AlphaGraphics, Landmark Cafe, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co.,Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Safeway, Tu La Rosa House of God, Summit Fitness, Lights Out, Aztec Construction and Handyman Services, Bank of America SV branch, The Russell's Law Firm, AAA Fort Storage and Michael E Farro Law Offices.
Individual sponsors are Pat Wick, Laini Keltner, Wesley Hewitt, Teresa Brooks, TME Mr. & Mrs. Weber, Lisa Goddard, Kathy Ashley, Devonne Decosmo and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Anita Farrow, president of the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista West, says, “Mary is a selfless woman who cares about helping our community during the holidays. She brings to the children of our community hope and wants to ensure they are not left out. It’s wonderful to be able to financially support her endeavors.”
Karen Shows, founder of the Sierra Vista Social Sisters Facebook group, said the group has been a part of the planning committee and has volunteered for Borunda’s event since 2018.
Shows found out about the event through Borunda’s Facebook page.
“I was noticing that there were so many children who came who weren’t just wide-eyed with all the toys and gifts they were receiving, (but) they were actually eating the fruits that they were given," Shows said. "It struck a chord with me because they were hungry, and they would eat everything in their stockings. That kind of made me open my eyes a bit. It’s benefiting the community in a way that no other organization is doing.”
Borunda said masks will be required for attending the event and only 30 people will be allowed inside the VFW at a time. Social-distancing markers will be placed around the vicinity.
“I think it brings the community together, we get to meet new people all the time," Borunda said. "It’s like an extended family. Without the community, we wouldn’t be able to do it. I think that everyone that comes together ... It gives us an opportunity to provide the wonder of Christmas for our children.”