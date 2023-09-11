Thursday’s deadly crash in Douglas involving a suspected human smuggler came the week after a Cochise County jury convicted a Phoenix man of first degree murder for the deaths of two undocumented migrants during a high speed pursuit and rollover at the State Route 80 roundabout in Bisbee in 2021.
In the meantime, several more cases are awaiting trial as part of a two-year plan by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, in concert with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, to prosecute some human smuggling related cases under Arizona laws.
State law permits much stiffer sentences than federal sentencing guidelines in many instances, County Attorney Brian McIntyre has previously explained.
The prosecution of William Maurice Brown is the first of those cases in Arizona to go to trial. A jury found him guilty Aug. 30 of causing the two deaths after he failed to yield to several marked law enforcement vehicles between Douglas and Bisbee the evening of Jan. 5, 2021.
Brown, 29, will be sentenced Sept. 27, at which time Judge Jason Lindstrom can impose a life sentence, which provides the possibility for release after 25 years or a term of natural life in prison. He faces additional prison time for several other convictions related to the same incident, including endangerment of three different undocumented migrants in the vehicle.
The case against Brown was prosecuted by Deputy County Attorney Michael Powell with a special agent from the Douglas office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) serving as the lead detective.
HSI is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with responsibility for investigating transnational crime. Its special agents frequently work with other law enforcement agencies and task forces, according to spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe.
In Arizona, HSI plays a direct or indirect role in all human smuggling-related fatalities in the state, Pitts O’Keefe says. This includes the Brown case, as well as the Sept. 7 crash in Douglas that killed three people.
HSI investigators are particularly interested in identifying the smuggling coordinator who paired up the driver and the undocumented migrants, Pitts O’Keefe explained.
Howard Bolick, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of HSI Douglas, spoke with the Herald/Review after the Brown jury returned its verdicts. He said the work his staff does in Cochise County is made easier due to a unique arrangement with Sheriff Mark Dannels that allows HSI special agents to become authorized special deputies.
“We have a very unified law enforcement effort in Cochise County,” Bolick noted.
Human smuggling and related immigration law violations have typically been handled in federal courts where defendants often receive prison sentences of no more than 10 years, even if a death is involved.
The trial of Brown on state murder charges will not be the last in Cochise County, according to Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco.
Felix Mendez is slated to stand trial in May 2024 on murder charges stemming from an Oct. 30, 2021, crash that killed a Benson woman at the State Route 90 and State Route 82 intersection in the community of Whetstone.
Mendez, who was 15 at the time, initially failed to yield to several law enforcement vehicles near Tombstone, then continued westbound on SR82 for several miles at high speeds. The pursuit was eventually ended due to concerns for public safety, but Mendez did not slow down, according to witnesses.
At the same time, Wanda Sitoski was driving on SR90 to Sierra Vista to celebrate her 65th birthday with her son. Her car was sheared in half when the vehicle driven by Mendez ran a red light at over 90 mph. Sitoski died a short time later.
Three Mexican nationals riding with Mendez at the time of the crash have been designated as material witnesses and provided court-appointed attorneys to represent their rights as victims.
Mendez, who is from Maricopa County, is being prosecuted as an adult. The Herald/Review has confirmed through court records that Mendez has rejected at least two plea offers.
Meanwhile, Erick Antonio Diliz of Tucson is also slated to stand trial next year on first degree murder charges stemming from a crash earlier this year that occurred while he was allegedly transporting several undocumented migrants away from the border.
Three passengers died in the crash.
Diliz, 41, has an upcoming pretrial conference scheduled in Cochise County Superior Court. He is also charged in a separate case with several felony drug offenses.
Public records show Diliz remains in the Cochise County jail in lieu of $1 million, cash or secured bond.
Meanwhile, Keyston Campbell, of Seattle, is expected to stand trial in 2024 on murder charges stemming from a motor vehicle crash on June 11 in which one undocumented migrant died and two others were seriously injured along Ghost Town Trail in a remote area of Cochise County.
Campbell, 29, is believed to have been the driver. He, too, is being held in pretrial detention on a $1 million bond ahead of a Sept. 15 pretrial conference.
Another deadly crash occurred in July after a driver refused to yield to a traffic stop on SR80 between Benson and St. David. According to the sheriff’s office, one of three undocumented migrants riding in a SUV was killed when the vehicle rolled several times.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says the male driver walked away from the scene and has not been taken into custody. It is unclear whether the driver has been identified, as little information is being released by authorities due to the ongoing investigation.
Bolick explained that even though the driver may not have been caught on the day of the accident, that is no reason to believe the matter is over.
“We may show up months later to make an arrest,” he noted, using the case of Roberto Medina an example.
Medina, 52, was sentenced last December to seven years in state prison as part of a negotiated plea deal. He had come under investigation in early 2022 in connection with a human smuggling operation based in Naco, but during the investigation detectives came upon information pointing to Medina as the driver of a vehicle that crashed in December 2021 on I-10 near Mescal.
A man died in that crash and several suspected undocumented migrants ran from the hectic scene. At the time, investigators assumed the dead man had been the driver.
But the new information from the Naco investigation allowed the Cochise County Attorney’s Office to secure a grand jury indictment against Medina for the 2021 death.
One inmate at the county jail whose murder charges may be resolved without a trial is Elanah Marie Tucker, who lost control of a Ford Expedition and crashed head on with another vehicle on SR90 near I-10 on July 28, 2022. Tucker’s front seat passenger, Donald Childers of Tucson, died at the scene.
Tucker, 26, was indicted by a Cochise County grand jury for first degree murder, second degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and endangerment. The parties advised Judge Jason Lindstrom during a court appearance Friday that a plea offer had been made and is being reviewed by Tucker.
Court records show Tucker was airlifted to a Tucson trauma hospital in critical condition, but not before she purportedly made incriminating comments about knowingly fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop. She also reportedly admitted expecting to be paid to transport the three undocumented migrants found in the vehicle to Tucson.
The court calendar shows Tucker scheduled for a possible change of plea on Oct. 6. Until then she remains in pretrial detention with bail set at $1 million.
Bolick does not see a quick end to the human smuggling activities across Cochise County, despite more than two years of efforts by so many law enforcement agencies seeking to disrupt the activity.
He is hopeful, however, that the soon to be opened Border Intelligence Center overseen by the sheriff’s office will increase the disruption level.
“HSI will have five special agents, one supervisor, and an analyst housed in the Center,” Bolick said. “We already have a good relationship with the other agencies, and everyone brings different assets to the table. But having everyone sitting next to each other will be even better.”
Bolick also urges drivers and pedestrians to always be aware of their surroundings. And he offered a piece of advice to anyone who suddenly finds themselves in the area of a pursuit or a fleeing driver.
“Don’t try to block the roadway — please, don’t do that,” he said, adding that the first priority should be to “get away from the danger.”
As for those drivers who come to Cochise County to commit human smuggling crimes, Bolick advises against trying to outrun a law enforcement vehicle.
“Pull over and cooperate,” he said. “Because by stopping you are likely only looking at five to eight years in prison. But by running, you suddenly increase that time to, say, 25 years — even life.”