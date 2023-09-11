Coyote Ugly

Thursday’s deadly crash in Douglas involving a suspected human smuggler came the week after a Cochise County jury convicted a Phoenix man of first degree murder for the deaths of two undocumented migrants during a high speed pursuit and rollover at the State Route 80 roundabout in Bisbee in 2021.  

In the meantime, several more cases are awaiting trial as part of a two-year plan by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, in concert with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, to prosecute some human smuggling related cases under Arizona laws.

Trial

 William Maurice Brown sits with his advisory counsel, Deputy Public Defender Cynthia Brubaker, during trial on Aug. 23 in Bisbee. (Terri Jo Neff • Herald/Review)

 
Felix Mendez.jpg

Felix Mendez
Keyston Campbell.jpg

Keyston Campbell
Elena Tucker.jpg

Elena Tucker

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?