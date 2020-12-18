What were your favorite local memories as a kid?
Wayne Switzer posted, “Douglas library — history. One of my best Cochise County memories. The (amazing, terrific, influential) librarian there in the early ‘70s let me take out extra books on our monthly grocery trip to Douglas from Elfrida, and keep them for four weeks instead of two. Then she started suggesting books. Her BEST suggestion — the OZ series by L Frank Baum. Giant size hardcovers with tons of illustrations and a great story — I was so surprised at the pure fantasy, described in so much detail ... I’ve been hooked on fantasy and science fiction ever since. Thank you Douglas library and your great librarian — I wish I could recall your name to thank you properly!”
Bruce Whetten, journalist, replied: “Wayne, good news ... I got you a name. Reached out to a local historian and here is what she told me. “Gotta be Nina Ellen Northrup. She was librarian from early 1973 to late 1975. After that, there were two men as librarians. Not another woman until 1980.” Hope this helps!”
The holidays are fast approaching and the CDC has mentioned the potential for a significant spike in COVID-19 cases from holiday travel. How have your holiday plans changed this year due to COVID-19?
Henry S. Conroy answered, “My wife and I have traveled to Florida, Minnesota, northern Arizona, and did not have any issues. We would have gone to Kansas for a funeral, but Kansas had a 14-day quarantine in effect. We were saddened not to share in the celebration of life for our brother-in-law. The cruelest part of this pandemic is family members dying alone in hospitals or nursing homes, families unable to celebrate baptisms, weddings, and funerals together, and friends afraid to hug friends because we might get the virus, get sick and get well (99.97% survival rate). For this, we have crippled our economy and allowed the government, both local and national, to usurp our Constitutional rights.”
Jennifer Sorenson, publisher, answered, “We’ve changed our Holiday celebration at the office for 2020. We will not be doing our typical close gathering or white elephant exchange. A nice meal will be served for the staff, but social distancing and masks will be required.”
Have you ever considered leaving Facebook, and why?
Cynthia Lotero answered, “Facebook has been very divisive in recent years. I feel it’s fine to disagree with each other in a respectful way but sadly, the ugliness on Facebook has put a wedge in our disagreements. I have wanted to discontinue my Facebook account. If it wasn’t for the wonderful pictures of grandchildren & family I would. Some of the worse content on Facebook, has actually been from loved family members arguing about politics.”
April Newman answered, “I deleted my account almost 3 years ago after 10 years on FB. It evolved from a wonderful, sharing space to an ugly, toxic format filled with disinformation & hate. No intentions of returning. My life seems smaller, but I’ve grown to love it that way.”
