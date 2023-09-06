- Sewing Machine Cleanic, Thursday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Electric Brewing and Bisbee Sodawerks
- Spanish Conversation Group, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Que Pas, Cochise College, Douglas Campus. Free
- Activating the Third Eye/Awakening the Pineal Gland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1236 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. $35 includes Handouts and a Clear Quartz Crystal.
- A Conversation About Consent: Free Title IX Training, Thursday, September 7 at 2 p.m. at the Horace Steele Conference Room 909 in the Library Of the Douglas Campus at Cochise College
- Civic Engagement Arts & Crafts, Thursday, Sept. 7, noon to 2 p.m. at the Student Union Commons, Building 1000, Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus
- The Sierra Vista Camera Club meets every third Thursday of the month, the next Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. Meetings are at the Sierra Vista Police Department. Date: 09/21/2023
- Constitution Day at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus is Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union.
- NASA is preparing for the next era of human exploration of the Moon and Mars. The Artemis program will send the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, as well as establish a sustainable base at the lunar south pole. In this talk, Sept. 13 from noon to 1 p.m., at the Cochise College Downtown Center, Rm. G106, Sierra Vista Campus, Ted Forte, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, will share the details of the upcoming Artemis missions and how they will pave the way for future human journeys to the Red Planet.
- Each month at the Sierra Vista Public Library, the Lego Club will explore a new STEAM topic using Lego engineering skills. This program is recommended for youth ages 5-12. The next meeting is Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.
- Free to attend RSG Wilds of Eldraine Commander Parties are set for Friday, 8th September, 8 at 1 p.m., at the RSG Wilds of Eldraine Open House in Elgin and on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m., at RSG Wilds of Eldraine Store Championship Booster Draft in Sierra Vista
-The city of Sierra Vista’s advanced archery class is for students who have completed the basic archery course or for experienced archers. USA Archery Level 3 National Training System (NTS) coach Matthew Irlmeier and his team of certified instructors will help individuals improve on their basic archery skills at the Brown Softball Fields on Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4. Family enrollment is encouraged. Ages 10 to adult. $55 per session
- After three decades of living and traveling in Italy, former Arizona author Jeff Biggers finally crossed over to Sardinia, uncovering a treasury of stories amid major archaeological discoveries rewriting the history of the Mediterranean. Join him in the presentation of his new book, ‘In Sardinia: An Unexpected Journey in Italy’, as he guides us through the island on a rare journey to experience its famed cuisine, wine, rich literary treasures and archaeological finds, traditional rituals, and thriving cultural movements. The lecture is Sept. 20 at noon at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus.
- Fall Prevention - Understanding Our Bones as We Age By Dr. Zain Ahsan, PGY 2 Internal Medicine . Dr. Ahsan will present tips on fall prevention. Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 Wilcox Dr.
- Doug Hocking is an independent scholar who has completed advanced studies in American history, ethnology, and historical archaeology. His lecture will share with you stories about Grant Wheeler and Joe George, Cochise County cowboys and rodeo heroes who decided on a special retirement scheme; they’d rob the Southern Pacific. They were pursued by famous lawmen with often hilarious results, giving inspiration to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid as only Cochise County cowboys could. The lecture is on Sept. 27 at noon at the Cochise College Downtown Center in Sierra Vista.
- Paint your own miniature tabletop figure, perfect for your favorite RPG character or NPC. Paint, brushes, and mini figures will be provided while they last. Feel free to bring your own minis to paint as well. This program, Sept. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the SV Public Library is for teens ages 12 and up.
-The Fort Huachuca Community Spouses Club Streaming Club is meeting at Bone Dry Tap House on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. for a discussion on the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest. Other FHCSC events this month include: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 pm, FHCSC Wine Club in Sierra Vista; Sept. 25 at 9 a.m., the FHCSC Crafting Club in Fort Huachuca and Sept. 25, 6 p.m., the FHCSC Crafting Club in Fort Huachuca.
- Guests at the Friday Family Fun Night: Clay Fossils, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., will each design and glaze their own dinosaur fossil. We will provide everything you need to complete your fossil. Space is limited, at the Art Studio at 3020 E. Tacoma in Sierra Vista.
- The New Moon Drum Circle monthly meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Lori from Gratitude Drum Circle. The location is 7730 E Alhambra Dr, in Sierra Vista.
- Pick up your free craft activity at the Pan American Shopping Center JCPenney store in Douglas. Only available between 11 a.m. to noon. Kids get a free craft project, ID Badge, a lanyard, collectors pins.
- The Cochsie College Alumni & Friends Social is Thursday, September 7, at 5:30 p.m. in Douglas at the Blueberry Cafe.
- Lonnie Mitchell will teach a group dance class in West Coast Swing and Salsa on Friday Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Bisbee Dance Club. A dance partner is not required. Following the class, there will be social dancing. The cost is $5.
- A Core and Pelvic Floor Workshop will be Sept. 9 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Crossfit Sierra Vista at 999 E. Fry Blvd. Suite 310. Cost is $30 per person and only 20 slots are available.
- Players of all skill levels are invited to join the city of Sierra Vista’s monthly youth chess club Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Use one of the library’s boards and pieces or bring your own. This program is for youth ages 8-18.
Books
Local Author Leah Mueller will be at Bisbee Books & Music as part of the Bisbee Artist Series. Mueller is a Bisbee-based author of ten outsider literature books, published by various small presses. Her latest volume is “The Destruction of Angels” (Anxiety Press). The title story, set in Bisbee, was nominated for a 2023 Best of the Net prize. Leah is also a 2023 Pushcart nominee. Her story “Land of Eternal Thirst” appears in the 2022 edition of Best Small Fictions. Meet her at Bisbee Books & Music on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Hour to K*ll: Mystery & Crime Book Club meets on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Sierra Vista Library from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This brown bag lunch group meets for a lively discussion on a popular mystery or crime title. This month’s title is Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett
‘The Dot’ by Peter Reynolds is a celebration of creativity, courage, and collaboration. This event at the Sierra Vista Public Library will celebrate International Dot Day by reading the story and then wearing, making, eating, and playing with dots. This program, Sept. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 is for all ages.