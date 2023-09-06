Artist Bob Ichter

Artist Bob Ichter

On Saturday, September 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Belleza Fine Art Gallery in Bisbee widely renowned artist Bob Ichter, from Atlanta, will be doing a demonstration of his pastel on archival black suede board to be raffled off at the end of the evening. Raffle tickets are $20 each. Melissa Reaves and her band will be playing live throughout the night. Food and drink will be served.

1000003019.jpg

Sean Yeterian's entry from last year's SPRAC photo show.

The San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) invites photographers to participate in its upcoming photography show which will be on display at the Cochise College Benson Center from Oct. 5 through 31.

