On Saturday, September 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Belleza Fine Art Gallery in Bisbee widely renowned artist Bob Ichter, from Atlanta, will be doing a demonstration of his pastel on archival black suede board to be raffled off at the end of the evening. Raffle tickets are $20 each. Melissa Reaves and her band will be playing live throughout the night. Food and drink will be served.
The San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) invites photographers to participate in its upcoming photography show which will be on display at the Cochise College Benson Center from Oct. 5 through 31.
Entry forms are currently being accepted and need to be submitted by a Sept. 26 deadline.
“We are going to be receiving photos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Cochise College Benson Center and will be hanging them for display on Oct. 3,” said Larraine Milne, SPRAC vice president and show chair. “On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the show will be judged with an open judge’s critique for participants at 2 p.m.”
The show will be open to the public for viewing during regular college hours — Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All photography must be framed or gallery wrapped and have a securely attached wire hanger covered with electrical tape or crimps to prevent frayed ends from showing. Heat shrink tubing is acceptable. Do not submit pieces with bracket hangers or gorilla tape.
All entries must be hand delivered and picked up at Cochise College Benson Center. For dropoff and pickup times, go to the SPRAC website and look under scheduled events.
The Tombstone Art Association’s 43rd annual open judged Art Gallery Show is ongoing through September 27.
Judging is set for Friday, Sept. 8 with an awards reception set for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. where judge’s choices and people’s choice winners will be announced.
Check out the submissions and cast your vote for the people’s choice award at the Tombstone Art Gallery at 383 Allen Street.
On Sept. 28, the Bisbee Arts Commission is offering a free one-hour class with BAC member and strategy coach Holly Priestley, to help you jump start your expansion in social media as an artist. The class starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Central School Project at 43 Howell Ave.
The class will answer questions as to why an artist should want to build an online presence, how to share your work with the digital world and how to build and foster community and online engagement.
On Oct. 7, the Bisbee Arts Commission will hold an arts supply swap at the Bisbee Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring only art supplies you are willing to part with for free and that are still usable.
The Huachuca Art Association is hosting a number of classes and events in September, all leading up to Art in the Park Oct. 7-9.
Every Thursday and Friday, the HAA will have open studio 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays, Joanne Berry will teach oil painting classes. The cost is $60 for four classes.
Call (520) 249-8395 for more information.
Students' drawing classes with Nathan Zoret-Russell at the HAA are each Tuesday from 5:20 to 6:20 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The classes are open to students ages 11-18. The cost is $12 per class and $10 for an additional student from the same family.
Advanced alcohol ink painting courses with Darlene Wilkinson at the HAA are the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon with a cost of $20 per session. Wilkinson also offers a beginner/intermediate alcohol inks class on the first Sundays of each month from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Central School Project in Bisbee is preparing for its Plein Art Festival and Competition, Oct. 12-15.
Early bird registration is ongoing through Sept. 12 for $30. It’s $35 thereafter and $20 for Cochise College students.
Also, keep an eye out for the CSP’s annual Remake Show, noted as coming soon on the CSP website.
