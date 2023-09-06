Cal image Sept 6-12.jpg

Watch THE MIKADO at Stage to Cinema Sept 7. 

The Willcox Theater & Arts (WTA) Stage to Cinema features four shows this season. See world class performances of classics via these broadcasted shows. Their first show, the cinematic version of The Mikado, an entirely new and original Japanese opera in two acts. Music by Arthur Sullivan. Held Sept 7 at 6:30pm and Sept 10 at 2pm. $12.00. Get your season tickets from Stage to Cinema now to save, four shows are $40 for adults and $32 for students / seniors / military. 134 N Railroad Ave.

