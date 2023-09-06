The Willcox Theater & Arts (WTA) Stage to Cinema features four shows this season. See world class performances of classics via these broadcasted shows. Their first show, the cinematic version of The Mikado, an entirely new and original Japanese opera in two acts. Music by Arthur Sullivan. Held Sept 7 at 6:30pm and Sept 10 at 2pm. $12.00. Get your season tickets from Stage to Cinema now to save, four shows are $40 for adults and $32 for students / seniors / military. 134 N Railroad Ave.
Valley TeleCom Group’s September Chamber Soirée Sept. 7 in Safford.
If you live in Willcox you’re likely to be a customer of Valley TeleCom or at least know of them. So if you happen to be up in Safford Thursday, you may consider RSVPing this “Soirée,” which we think is French for fiesta. This exclusive event promises a captivating blend of fine dining, networking, and entertainment. Guests will be treated to dinner and drinks. The only price, a spiffy presentation on Valley TeleCom Group, offering valuable insights into this great, local company. But that's not all! Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in an exhilarating Family Feud-style trivia game. You gotta RSVP today for what sounds like an unforgettable evening presented by the Graham County Chamber of Commerce. Find the chamber on Facebook for a link to RSVP. The Soirée is Thursday, Sept 7 at 5 p.m. at The Vignette, 430 W. Main Street in Safford.
Retro Rewind Sept, 8 at Willcox Theater.
Classic movie featuring “Assignment: Outer Space,” playing September 8 at 1 p.m. at the city’s groovy arts theater.The movie stars Rik Van Nutter, as Thunderball, a reporter on assignment in a space station. He stirs a bit of trouble, getting on the commander’s bad side and some romantic hijinx. Oh, and the space station is out of control. The directorial debut of this film for Antonio Margheriti.$5 includes a movie ticket, baby popcorn and a bottle of water. 134 N Railroad Ave.
ARW gives local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner per person or couple at a number of participating restaurants. The intent of the event is to position the state as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available.
While it's been centered around Phoenix, this Fall season they’ve added restaurants across the entire State. Restaurants in Flagstaff, Tucson and across Cochise County, including Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Tirrito Farm here in Wilcox are included.
The special ARW menu can be viewed at Tirrito Farm on Facebook. Please email info@tirritofarm.com or call 520-200-7270 for reservations.
Willcox Auction, Saturday, Sept. 9.
Bear’s Auction House will host another amazing almost-monthly auction out of their Auction complex at 380 N. Railroad Ave. The last auction included items like; a collection of world globes circa 1970, vintage metal signs, large scale letters, miles of fabric and fiber samples, art supplies, crafting tools, books, cast iron, antique wagon wheels, modern car wheels, housewares, clothing, framed artwork, or just the frame. A little bit of everything. They publish some previews on the site and on social media, but their business consists of in-person digging and bidding. More information about upcoming auctions can be found at bearsvintagethrift.com.
Kat's Korral Sept. 9, at The Palace.
Feeling crafty after lunch? Join Kathleen in creating 3 beautiful fall flowers from everyday items. Spend the afternoon being super-crafty and bring home a piece of home decor. $15 fee. Art happens 1 - 3 p.m. at The Palace, 116 N. Railroad Ave.
Did we mention lunch?
Lunch Pick of the week is the Willcox Livestock Auction House Lunch Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The auction house is the premier place to buy or sell stock. Their yearly bull sale is iconic. They got a restaurant too. You don’t have to drop cattle to enjoy a great meal on the premises. This week’s special is two steaming hotenchilada-style chimichangas with chips and salsa for $11.95. Their restaurant is open Wed. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thurs. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each week there is a different lunch special, but they have a full menu too. 1020 N Haskell Ave., 520-384-2206
