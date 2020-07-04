WHETSTONE — Gary Miller, owner of Quail Ridge RV Resort in Whetstone, is hosting an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss a Special Use Authorization request for a recycling center that is operating in Whetstone.
Quail Ridge is located at 2207 N. Yucca Drive, off highway 82, west of Mustang Corners in Whetstone. The meeting will be in the front clubhouse of the RV Resort.
“The purpose of this meeting is to inform the community of the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing that is being held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday,” Miller said. “The hearing addresses a Special Use Authorization for Bolstering Buffalo, Inc. that, if approved, would allow a recycling center at 202 W. Oak St. in Whetstone.”
A recycling operation requires light industry zoning, which Bolstering Buffalo does not have, Miller said.
“If the special use permit is approved, it stays with the property, even if the current business owners leave the site, which is one of several concerns that I have,” added Miller.
According to Miller, he and others in the neighborhood object to the special use request because of the “higher impact” use it brings to the neighborhood.
While the public will be permitted to comment on Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning special use application, due to COVID-19 concerns the hearing must be attended remotely.
To comment on an agenda item, email Cochise County Planner Robert Kirschmann at RKirschmann@cochise.az.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Include the date of the meeting (July 8), the hearing’s agenda item number and your parcel number.
The hearing is regarding Docket SU-20-06 (Bolstering Buffalo). The applicant is Eric Holeman of Bolstering Buffalo Inc. and the parcel number is 106-06-022A. Those interested in attending the hearing remotely should call the county at 520-432-9300 to get the conference call phone number and ID.