Francis Wick

Wick Communications President and CEO Francis Wick.

Sierra Vista-based Wick Communications will acquire the Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff in a move that strengthens the company’s holdings in Arizona.

The company is acquiring the Daily Sun from Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, Inc. 

Colleen Brady

Arizona Daily Sun Publisher Colleen Brady

