WILLCOX — The Willcox City Council approved four ordinances aimed at improving the overall quality of life in the city.
Among those ordinances was “levying a primary property tax upon the assessed valuation of the property within the city subject to taxation for Fiscal Year ending June 30,2022.”
City Clerk Crystal Hadfield spoke to the Herald/Review after the meeting regarding the yearly change in property tax that the city sees and why the property rate itself has not increased or decreased in recent years.
“This year it’s .4076,” she said. “The year prior it was .460.
“Basically. it’s not an increase or a decrease of the property tax each year. Unless we have a truth in taxation hearing it’s just a renewal of the property tax.”
The change in the property tax funding Willcox receives from year to year depends on what the county decides to give based on the county’s evaluation of the city’s properties.
“We’re only getting $79,000 for the entire city of property tax, so really it’s incredibly low. We’re probably the lowest in Cochise County,” Hadfield said.
“Property tax funds would go toward covering public safety and parks. It just basically goes into the general fund.”
The other three ordinances that were addressed were an ordinance related to signage in the city and along I-10, an ordinance regarding regulations for outdoor storage (including fencing, walls, screening devices) and an ordinance amending certain zoning district boundaries, effectively changing them from Residential to Industrial.
City Manager Caleb Blashcke said “one of the things that (they) talked about (in their most recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on July 14) is trying to preserve and make sure that near the highway we want people to see our stores. We want them to pull off the highway and come. As you get further into town we wanted (signs) to be a little lower, look a little nicer and then as you get into residential apartments you want it to have that feel to where there’s not this giant sign in front of it.”
As per the new rules regarding signage that can be seen along I-10 the following applies: “Does not apply to the leasing of commercial billboards already existing within the city; nor does it include billboards along, or within 660 feet of I-10; only one per parcel-no stacking; must be spaced a minimum of 1,000 feet apart apart and may not be located any closer than 500 feet from any intersection or interchange on/off-ramp and max sign area must not exceed two square feet per linear foot of street frontage to a max of 672 square if visible from I-10, 250 square feet if not.”
Outside storage is currently undefined in the zoning code, but the following changes are being proposed to combat some issues: “A clear sight triangle shall be preserved at intersections, trash collection areas mandated, (commercial outdoor storage areas) must also be screened from any other property, existing vegetative screens that meet the screening requirements may be approved administratively, include industrial use that abuts single-family, outdoor storage must also be screened from public parks/facilities.”
Councilman Carl Hestand suggested addressing when screening gets shredded on outside fencing.
Councilman Paul Sheats mentioned it was discussed in the Planning and Zoning Commission and no further decisions were made on future action being taken until they have had a bigger discussion on the matter during later city council meetings.