WILLCOX— Willcox’s Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will be hosting its annual membership meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Willcox Community Center. The public is welcome to attend.
“Join us for food, networking and celebrating a new year with the Willcox Chamber of Commerce. We will take care of some chamber ‘business’ and envision a new year of chamber activities,” the chamber announced.
During the meeting the chamber will be looking for new board members who can serve a three-year term. Each current board member will be allowed one vote to select a new board member during, as well as have a say in changes to the articles of incorporation and other bylaws.
Dessert will be provided during the meeting by The Bakester’s Pastry Kitchen.
{p dir=”ltr”}Additionally, the chamber will be working with members of the Planning and Zoning Commission at 4 p.m. for an “open house discussion.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Topics for discussion will be zoning codes and building requirements for tiny homes and accessory dwellings units.