WILLCOX - Sonny Shores Jr. has run the Willcox Livestock Auction since 1995, when he, his wife and two business partners bought the auction from his dad Sonny Shores Sr.
They sell a variety of cattle as well as sheep and goats.
Prior to 1995 Sonny Shores Sr. had run the Livestock Auction beginning in 1975, after moving the family from New Mexico to Willcox. Shores Sr.’s father ran Livestock Auctions out in New Mexico and his family than them elsewhere before him. Therefore making Sonny Shores Jr., “four generation auction owner.”
“My dad dealt with this (monsoon) back in the seventies and eighties. The corals get muddy and stuff. As far as the flood part of the water, we really shouldn’t have to deal with that,” Sonny Shores Jr. said.
“In terms of where we live, some of the best cattle in Arizona are made right (in Southeastern Arizona.
“We probably sell as many New Mexico Cattle as we do Arizona cattle.”
The Drought
Like a lot of farmers in the area and other parts of Willcox, the Livestock Auction was greatly affected by the drought when they couldn’t get help where they needed it most, rainwater to help water the seeds that produce feed for the cattle. After all of the recent rain Shores Jr. is thankful that they have finally gotten that help.
“North of town got between 5 and 6 (inches of rain).
“Our whole parking lot was full. We had two feet of water swiftly running through our corrals. Cattle were standing in water kneedeep.
“Only thing you can do is have the auctions, get the cattle on a truck and get them out of here,” Shores Jr said.
Shores Jr. also walked the Herald/Review through the other side of the drought, which was more cattle-owners trying to sell off their cattle that they couldn’t afford to feed due to a shortage of available feed due to the inability to grow anymore without any rain water.
“By february, march of last year everybody went to selling things. They would sell cows.
“Normally they would keep the calves on their mom till they were 4-6 months old.
“Some people sold all of their herds,” Shores Jr. said.
It was easier on cows, because less feed was being used to maintain her as the calves were feeding on her.
“All of the (older ranchers) that I spoke to said ‘it was the worst drought that they have ever seen.
“We had one inch rain for our area in the last year.”
“It started raining here right after the fourth of July,” Shores Jr. said.
Pandemic
“We were pretty fortunate on the pandemic. We already went to a lot of online buyers. Our major buyers, probably 75% of them are online. It affected our markets, the markets fluctuated back and forth, but as far as our day to day it didn’t affect as a whole lot. Had we not had the internet to sell cattle it would have been catastrophic.
“Our girls in the office locked the office and made everybody do business through the windows, Shores Jr said.
“A lot of their part-time employees were putting in full-time hours, because of more business after the drought.“
Online Buyers
"Some of (the cattle buyers) will buy them online and send a trailer and some of them will drive out here and buy them and take them home the day they buy them.
The little (loads) guys will usually pick up the animals themselves.”
"Professional buyers usually higher trucks to come pick them up.
“Most of the guys that’s how they make their living. They buy cows,” Shores Jr. said.
Online Live Video-based auction
“As far as the internet buying we send the animals through the ring, have online buyers on the cameras and local buyers in person.
“We posted an auction online at DVAuction.com, just like we always did," Shores Jr. said.
“We are number one in Willcox as the oldest auction. We were the first one to go online with the cameras and stuff, now it’s pretty widespread most of the auctions are on their now.
"I have guys in Kansas and Oklahoma and California."
The auctioneer that the Livestock Auction uses on-site is also carefully checking online to confirm whether or not any online customers are trying to bid on cattle at the same time that in-person cattle buyers are.
Local Cattle Customers
"We have locals (too who buy online) and then they will come over and get them.
“July is our slowest month and we were selling more cattle last July.”
“Right at first when there was a meat shortage, we saw a lot of local people taking an entire animal back to the butcher house, so that they had meat.
“We saw a lot of people we had not seen before. They would buy a big steer and bring it back to the ranching house.”
“Guys that would normally sell calves now we're selling calves in march, Shores Jr. said.”
Looking to the Future
“Starting in September I would not be surprised if we are down by maybe twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five percent for cattle sales. The reason being that you got a ranch out here in Willcox that runs maybe 500 cows and you're gonna sell 250 cows of that ranch. Now you're down 250 cows. Some ranchers liquid all of (their cattle).”
“You either gotta sell part of your land or sell the little cows to get them off of (the mother cow), so that they don’t weigh them down,” Shores Jr. said.