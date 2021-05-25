WILLCOX - Willcox Theater & Arts Inc. will be hosting a volunteer open house 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palace of Art and Theater located alongside Railroad Avenue in downtown Willcox.
According to the STEAM Program Manager for WTA in partnership with Alliance of Arizona Americorp VISTA (Volunteers In Service to America) Genevieve Landman, “local organizations will have booths at the event. Members of the public will be welcomed in to talk with (each) organizations’ leaders and current volunteers about volunteer opportunities in and around Willcox, and how volunteering makes a difference in our community.
“For those who have been considering finding new ways to give back to the community, this will resemble a 'job fair' for people who are interested in volunteering. Organizations with booths at the open house will include the Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society, Friends of the Library, the Rex Allen Arizona Cowboy Museum, Wings Over Willcox and Willcox Theater and Arts. Each organization will bring refreshments to share, and visitors to the open house can enter their name into a prize drawing simply for stopping by. As the open house ends, we will segue into WTA's Open Mic Night, and we encourage everyone to stay and enjoy the show!”
Kathy Klump of Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society is organizing the event with Landman.