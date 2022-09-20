2022rexallendays2.jpg

Rex Allen Rodeo royalty will make appearances throughout 2022 Rex Allen Days. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX - It’s time for the yearly celebration in Wilcox honoring their home-town hero the famous “singing cowboy” Rex Allen. Willcox celebrates the love and devotion Rex had for his town and its people. It is said he was proud of his Willcox brand, never missing an opportunity to return and contribute to the community.

Every October, since 1951, the town has celebrated the music and life of their cowboy hero with a rodeo, parade, dances, cowboy poetry readings, a film festival, and a Cowboy Hall of Fame celebration.

