WILLCOX - It’s time for the yearly celebration in Wilcox honoring their home-town hero the famous “singing cowboy” Rex Allen. Willcox celebrates the love and devotion Rex had for his town and its people. It is said he was proud of his Willcox brand, never missing an opportunity to return and contribute to the community.
Every October, since 1951, the town has celebrated the music and life of their cowboy hero with a rodeo, parade, dances, cowboy poetry readings, a film festival, and a Cowboy Hall of Fame celebration.
Four days of events take place all over town with newer events like the AYSO Car show, the Rex Allen Ramble, the gun shows, and old favorites, the parade, food, musical entertainment, rodeos, and rodeo queens.
Thursday, September 29, 2022
The weekend starts out with the Annual Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday night. Local "cowboys" are inducted into the truly unique group of people who helped contribute to Willcox's history.
Willcox Community Center - 312 W. Stewart St.
6 p.m. Cowboy Hall of Fame 40th Anniversary dinner, celebration, and reception. Tom Todd, Fred Davis, and Rick Snure are the 2022 inductees.
7 p.m. Steak Dinner and Hall of Fame Awards. Purchase tickets at Maid Rite Feeds, 225 S Railroad Ave.
Keiller Park - 500 N. Bisbee Ave.
4 -11 p.m. Carnival at Keiller Park: Fun rides, food, beer garden.
Friday, September 30, 2022
Friday has a variety of events to choose' from, gun show, crafts, food, kids’ movie, and the Rodeo Queen Competition. Appearances by Rex Allen Jr., and other entertainers at the elementary school and the NCCH Nursing Home.
Willcox Community Center
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday 2022 Willcox Gun Show, presented by Arizona Gun Shows. Vets’ discount, 12 and under, free.
Historic Railroad Ave. - Downtown
11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rex Allen Ramble. A new event at RAD, an extravaganza of home-made crafts, merchandise, yard-sale items, and food vendors set up along Railroad Ave. and downtown. No vendor fee to participate. Shoppers that collect five “home-made” receipts can trade them in for grab-bag at Rex Allen Museum from 3 to 5 p.m.
3 - 5 p.m. Rex Allen Jr at Rex Allen Museum.
4 - 6 p.m. Willcox Barbershop Quartet.
6 - 7:30 p.m. “Charlotte’s Web,” a Rex Allen narrated movie will play at Windmill Park with Free popcorn and drinks.
11 a.m. -7 p.m. Western Vendors at Railroad Park.
Keiller Park
4 -11 p.m. Carnival at Keiller Park. Fun rides, food, beer garden.
4 - 8 p.m. Country Fair. Vendors, food, and music.
Cattlerest - 933 S. Haskell
4 - 6 p.m. KHIL Celebrity meet-n-greet. John Schneider, Jana Jae, Sylvia, Rex Jr, and the RAD Rodeo Queens will be attending, a great appetizer to a fun-filled weekend.
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Willcox Community Center - 312 W. Stewart St.
7 - 9 a.m. Parade line-up at Community Center
9 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Gun Show, Community Center
10 a.m. Rex Allen Days Parade. This year’s theme, "How the West is Fun" will play out along Haskell and Railroad. A parade that goes through historic downtown Willcox, featuring numerous mounted entries, horses n' wagons, Rex Allen Jr., the Willcox High School Band and many other dignitaries and stars.
Historic Railroad Avenue - Windmill Park
Rex Allen Legacy Project Event, dedicated to the memory of “The Arizona Cowboy.”
9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Winners of K-3 Coloring
9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Winners of Grade 4-12 Rex Allen Art Competition. Poetry, All Mediums
10 a.m. Vendors in the park, museums, restaurants, wine tasting, shopping and antiques
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nudie Suit Art Activity for all. A 'who wore it best?' contest GUESTS at Windmill Park Craft Tables.
11 - 11:30 a.m. Parade awards announced.
Noon - 3 p.m. New to Rex Allen Days, Old Time Fiddler Exhibition. Let's give them a great turnout & a warm Willcox welcome. Interested local fiddlers can email busbarn@vtc.net for info. Rex Allen Jr as Master of Ceremonies will share wonderful stories about his dad.
Noon - 3 p.m. Willcox Desperados, and whomever they rope into joining in the chaos, will stage their gunfights.
3 p.m. Fun conversation and Q&A with Rex Allen Jr and his cousin Julie Ann Ream.
3:30 p.m. Encore/Legend Dance Company
4:30 p.m. Jim and Nancy Sober & John Ellis
6 p.m. Rex Allen Movies in Windmill Park with Free, popcorn and drinks.
Quail Drive Sports Park Rodeo Arena - address
8 a.m. Rodeo Slack, Team Roping, Quail Park
10 a.m. Kids Pre-Rodeo Contest
9:30 a.m. Pre-registration at Quail Park Rodeo Arena
2 - 5 p.m. Rex Allen Days Rodeo
Willcox High School Auditorium - 240 N. Bisbee Ave.
Rex Allen Days Concert Series.
3 p.m. Jana Jae concert
6 p.m. Sylvia concert
8:30 p.m. John Schneider concert
Concert tickets and more info are available through the show’s sponsor, HKILradio.net, or at the door on day of show.
Keiller Park
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Cars for Kids 9: AYSO No.1231 annual benefit car and truck show. Open to all makes and models. Same day registration, or pre-register at cruisinarizona.com.
10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Country Fair at Keiller Park: Vendors, food, and entertainment.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Carnival at Keiller Park: Fun rides, food, beer garden.
Sunday, October 2, 2021
Keiller Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Country Fair at Keiller Park: Vendors, food, and entertainment.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Carnival at Keiller Park: Fun rides, food, beer garden.
Quail Drive Sports Park Rodeo Arena
9:30 a.m. Pre-registration, Quail Park Rodeo Arena
10 a.m. Kids Pre-Rodeo Contest
2 - 5 p.m. Rex Allen Days Rodeo
5 p.m. 2022 Rodeo Raffle, an autographed cowboy hat signed by country legend George Strait Tickets $1 each or 6/$5, need not be present to win. For tickets contact Cathe (520) 507-2451.