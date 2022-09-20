WILLCOX — It’s time for the yearly celebration in Wilcox honoring hometown hero Rex Allen, the famous “singing cowboy" Willcox celebrates the love and devotion Rex had for his town and its people. It is said he was proud of his Willcox brand, never missing an opportunity to return and contribute to the community.

Every October since 1951 the town has celebrated the music and life of their cowboy hero with a rodeo, parade, dances, cowboy poetry readings, a film festival and a Cowboy Hall of Fame celebration.

