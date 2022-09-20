WILLCOX — It’s time for the yearly celebration in Wilcox honoring hometown hero Rex Allen, the famous “singing cowboy" Willcox celebrates the love and devotion Rex had for his town and its people. It is said he was proud of his Willcox brand, never missing an opportunity to return and contribute to the community.
Every October since 1951 the town has celebrated the music and life of their cowboy hero with a rodeo, parade, dances, cowboy poetry readings, a film festival and a Cowboy Hall of Fame celebration.
Four days of events take place all over town with newer events like the AYSO Car Show, the Rex Allen Ramble and gun shows and old favorites such as the parade, food, musical entertainment, rodeos and rodeo queens.
Thursday, Sept. 29
The weekend starts out with the Annual Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday night. Local "cowboys" are inducted into the group of people who helped contribute to Willcox's history.
Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St.
6 p.m. Cowboy Hall of Fame 40th Anniversary dinner, celebration, and reception. Tom Todd, Fred Davis and Rick Snure are the 2022 inductees.
7 p.m. Steak dinner and Hall of Fame awards. Purchase tickets at Maid Rite Feeds, 225 S. Railroad Ave.
Keiller Park, 500 N. Bisbee Ave.
4 -11 p.m. Carnival with fun rides, food, beer garden.
Friday, Sept. 30
A variety of events to choose' from including the gun show, crafts, food, kids’ movie and the Rodeo Queen competition. Appearances by Rex Allen Jr. and other entertainers at the elementary school and the NCCH Nursing Home.
Willcox Community Center
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday: 2022 Willcox Gun Show, presented by Arizona Gun Shows. Vets’ discount, 12 and younger admitted free.
Historic Railroad Avenue, downtown
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Rex Allen Ramble. A new event, an extravaganza of homemade crafts, merchandise, yard-sale items and food vendors set up along Railroad Avenue and downtown. No vendor fee to participate. Shoppers who collect five “homemade” receipts can trade them in for grab-bag at Rex Allen Museum 3-5 p.m.
3-5 p.m. Rex Allen Jr at Rex Allen Museum.
4-6 p.m. Willcox Barbershop Quartet.
6-7:30 p.m. “Charlotte’s Web,” a Rex Allen narrated movie will play at Windmill Park with free popcorn and drinks.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Western vendors at Railroad Park.
Keiller Park
4-11 p.m. Carnival at Keiller Park. Fun rides, food, beer garden.
4-8 p.m. Country fair. Vendors, food, music.
Cattlerest, 933 S. Haskell
4-6 p.m. KHIL Celebrity meet-n-greet. John Schneider, Jana Jae, Sylvia, Rex Jr., and the rodeo queens will be attending, a great appetizer to a fun-filled weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St.
7-9 a.m. Parade lineup at Community Center
9 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Gun Show, Community Center
10 a.m. Rex Allen Days Parade. This year’s theme, "How the West is Fun" will play out along Haskell and Railroad. A parade that goes through historic downtown Willcox, featuring numerous mounted entries, horses and wagons, Rex Allen Jr., the Willcox High School Band and many other dignitaries and stars.
Historic Railroad Avenue, Windmill Park
Rex Allen Legacy Project Event, dedicated to the memory of “The Arizona Cowboy.”
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Winners of K-3 Coloring
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Winners of Grade 4-12 Rex Allen Art Competition, poetry, all mediums
10 a.m. Vendors in the park, museums, restaurants, wine tasting, shopping and antiques
11 a.m.- p.m. Nudie Suit Art Activity for all. A "who wore it best?" contest, guests at Windmill Park Craft Tables.
11-11:30 a.m. Parade awards announced.
Noon-3 p.m. New to Rex Allen Days, Old Time Fiddler Exhibition. Interested local fiddlers can email busbarn@vtc.net for info. Rex Allen Jr. as master of ceremonies will share wonderful stories about his dad.
Noon-3 p.m. Willcox Desperados, and whomever they rope into joining in the chaos, will stage their gunfights.
3 p.m. Fun conversation and Q&A with Rex Allen Jr and his cousin, Julie Ann Ream.
3:30 p.m. Encore/Legend Dance Company
4:30 p.m. Jim and Nancy Sober & John Ellis
6 p.m. Rex Allen .ovies in Windmill Park with free popcorn and drinks.
Quail Drive Sports Park Rodeo Arena
8 a.m. Rodeo Slack, Team Roping, Quail Park
10 a.m. Kids Pre-Rodeo Contest
9:30 a.m. Pre-registration at Quail Park Rodeo Arena
2-5 p.m. Rex Allen Days Rodeo
Willcox High School Auditorium, 240 N. Bisbee Ave.
Rex Allen Days Concert Series
3 p.m. Jana Jae concert
6 p.m. Sylvia concert
8:30 p.m. John Schneider concert
Concert tickets and info are available through the show’s sponsor, HKILradio.net, or at the door on day of show.
Keiller Park
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Cars for Kids 9: AYSO No.1231 annual benefit car and truck show. Open to all makes and models. Same day registration or pre-register at cruisinarizona.com.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Country Fair at Keiller Park: Vendors, food and entertainment
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Carnival at Keiller Park: Fun rides, food, beer garden
Sunday, Oct. 2
Keiller Park
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Country Fair at Keiller Park: Vendors, food and entertainment
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Carnival at Keiller Park: Fun rides, food, beer garden
Quail Drive Sports Park Rodeo Arena
9:30 a.m. Pre-registration, Quail Park Rodeo Arena
10 a.m. Kids Pre-Rodeo Contest
2-5 p.m. Rex Allen Days Rodeo
5 p.m. 2022 Rodeo Raffle, an autographed cowboy hat signed by country music legend George Strait. Tickets $1 each or 6/$5, need not be present to win. For tickets contact Cathe, 520-507-2451.