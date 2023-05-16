WILLCOX — The Willcox Wine Festival earned a reputation for putting on a showcase of Arizona’s top wines twice a year, and it’s time for its spring celebration.
The festival is staged along Railroad Avenue in the heart of the city’s charming historic and arts district.
This celebration brings together 16 of Arizona’s best wineries along with more than 40 vendors selling fine arts, artisan foods, couture, accessories and mementos.
A couple of food trucks will be on hand to tame immediate munchies, and, of course, some of the city’s best eateries are within walking distance.
On Friday, May 19, Willcox Wine Country and the Willcox Chamber of Commerce host the Willcox Wine Dinner.
Themed “Flavors of Willcox,” the menu highlights locally sourced food from Willcox farms.
On the menu are antipasto skewers with pistachio pesto, a sausage and spinach tortellini soup with toasted crostini, steak medallions with green chili chimichurri sauce, onion and red chili mashed potatoes with pistachio butter, roasted parmesan green beans, and crème brulee with chili chocolate fudge.
A wine tasting reception and dinner begin at 6 p.m.
The dinner takes place at the Willcox Community Center. The price is $82 with tickets sold only in advance.
Saturday, May 20, the festival begins at 11 a.m. along Railroad Park.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Arizona Wine Historian Erik Berg will take listeners through a guided history of Arizona wines.
Starting at 3 p.m. the Bob Lynch Foundation Tasting begins, featuring a Page Springs, Pillsbury, and Keeling Schaefer created memorial blend during Bob’s talk.
Posterchild starts the musical set on Saturday, then Blonde Ambition takes over at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, May 21, the festival again begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
A barrel tasting event starts at noon featuring Birds and Barrels, Keeling Schaefer, Strive and other barreled wines.
The Seth Loveless Band is on stage early on Sunday with Honeygirl performing until the festival’s closing.
The Willcox region represents 74% of the state’s wine grape production and in 2017 it gained American Viticultural Area status by the federal government, which designated the Willcox AVA of more than a half million acres in Cochise and Graham counties.
Participating wineries this spring are 1764 Vineyards, Arizona Stronghold, Birds and Barrel, Bodega Pierce, Caduceus-Merkin, Carlson Creek, Copper Horse, Coronado Vineyards, DA Vines Vineyard, Golden Rule Vineyards, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, Page Springs, Pillsbury Wine, Soaring Wines, Strive Vineyards and Zarpara.
Beer tasting will be held Saturday and Sunday featuring a selection of Arizona’s best brews.
Prices on Saturday are $35 per person pre-sale, $45 at the gate. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets.
Sunday’s price is $30 per person pre-sale, $40 at the gate.
All proceeds benefit the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
The WWC requests festival goers please partake responsibly. Those younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available at willcox_spring_2023.eventbrite.com. For info on Willcox Wine Country visit willcoxwinecountry.org.