WILLCOX — It takes just a few minutes to drive through Willcox, half that if you make the light. Anyone that’s taken the stretch of Haskell Street on the south end of town, whether they enjoy coffee or not, can tell you where to get a cup of joe; “the place with the big ‘coffee’ sign,” has surely been uttered many times.

They would be referring to Source of Coffee, a newish café in Willcox located in the renovated historic Saxon house at 308 S. Haskell St., with a robust sign spelling out the word “COFFEE.” You can’t miss it, the large metal structure is sculptural, artful and to the point.

