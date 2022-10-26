WILLCOX — It takes just a few minutes to drive through Willcox, half that if you make the light. Anyone that’s taken the stretch of Haskell Street on the south end of town, whether they enjoy coffee or not, can tell you where to get a cup of joe; “the place with the big ‘coffee’ sign,” has surely been uttered many times.
They would be referring to Source of Coffee, a newish café in Willcox located in the renovated historic Saxon house at 308 S. Haskell St., with a robust sign spelling out the word “COFFEE.” You can’t miss it, the large metal structure is sculptural, artful and to the point.
It’s here, lured by the aroma of the town’s best coffee, neatly lined up between imported French macarons and creamy cheesecake in the café’s pastry case, where you’ll find the wares of Farmer’s Daughter, a baker specializing in gluten-free and vegan baked goods.
The baker is Cassandra Hunsdon, an actual farmer’s daughter, and a grown-up kid from Willcox. She grew up on a local farm, a daughter of the Hunsdons, who sold their spread to Apple Annie’s in 2003.
Customers determine what she makes. The menu of a dozen items has a few that rotate seasonally, the rest are staples that her customers like.
The top trio of favorites are a flourless chocolate cake, strawberry jam oat crumble and a cashew almond toffee bar. She uses unrefined cane sugar and local ingredients whenever possible.
The seasonal special inevitably includes pumpkin, a brown butter glazed pumpkin cake, cinnamon-sugar pumpkin donuts and pumpkin chocolate chip muffins.
Hunsdon bakes out of her home in Patagonia, but distributes weekly to Cochise County locations in Sierra Vista and Willcox. It was at the Sierra Vista farmer’s market where she first sold her baked goods.
She recently dropped a batch of gluten-free Chai cupcakes with cinnamon-maple Swiss buttercream, all made with her homemade chai recipe, at Rune Wines and the Sierra Vista Food Co-op.
Hunsdon started her baking business just more than two years ago, but the path from a Willcox farm girl to Patagonia baker wasn’t direct. She left Willcox after high school and worked and lived in various parts of the country.
“I was a happy kid here, but I also had a mindset that I was in this small town and there’s this huge, great, wide world out there, and that fueled me to leave Willcox,” she said.
She recalls an idyllic farm childhood, one of six girls, one brother and hard-working farmer parents. Her mom, Julie, taught Cassandra to bake and cook. As is life in a small farm, everyone in the family worked.
“I felt fulfilled, I mean, we worked so hard, but we felt we were a cog in the machinery that was our family, and community,” she said of those early days.
Apple Annie’s continued the traditions that the Hunsdon farm began in the 1980s like the annual pumpkin festival.
“8th Annual Pumpkin Festival. On the first three weekends in October a pumpkin festival will be held at Hunsdon Farms. Wagon rides and narration of the farm will start at the sales shed. Wagons take people to the field to pick their own pumpkins. Other produce and decorative items will be on sale also,” read a small ad in Cochise County Master Gardener newsletter from 1994.
“There are other produce growers along the way. Why not pick up some apples or freshly squeezed apple cider, Indian corn, chili strings, gourds, or other items! You will enjoy the country farm sights and smells as you travel to the Willcox area direct marketing farms. You will be glad you made the trip!” the ad continued.
About four years ago Hunsdon had been living “back East,” working on farms in Virginia, but when she got Lyme disease, “everything stopped, I couldn’t do all the physical things I was doing, and so I moved back,” she said.
The bout with Lyme disease changed her life, it was debilitating. Managing chronic health issues and the depression it brought came head-to-head with a global pandemic, leading her to make changes to her life that didn’t include being on disability.
“I kind of had this wake-up moment that was, like, I can either keep on this path and sort of stay in this rut, or I can figure out something else to do,” Hunsdon said. “I didn’t feel well enough every day to get a regular 9-to-5 job, but what is within my means of possibility?
“I’m, well, like, I know how to bake, people always tell me I’ve been baking gluten free for years, and people always say, ‘I could never tell this is gluten free you should sell this,’ and so that’s what I did, I started baking.”
Farmer’s Daughter makes her drop at Source of Coffee on Thursdays. She remembers seeing the café for the first time.
“I saw the sign, I made a U-turn and came in,” Hunsdon said. “What is this precious place in my little hometown? Seriously, I was like, what in the world? You came in here and the people were so kind, and friendly, I just wanted to hang out there.”
Hunsdon brought samples on her next visit.
“They’re so sweet, and I don’t even think they were looking to necessarily buy, and then it’s now become this wonderful relationship,” she said.
You can find information at her website, farmersdaughteraz.com, but the best place to follow her is on Instagram, @farmersdaughteraz, where you can get delicious visual updates on flavors and local deliveries.
