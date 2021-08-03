WILLCOX — The Arizona Department of Transportation and the city of Willcox are studying several potential traffic circulation changes in the downtown area that would reduce the impact of freight traffic while improving safety.
The study includes a community survey that is being conducted through Tuesday, Aug. 31, allowing the public to share feedback on five options under consideration.
The study has already evaluated current and projected heavy truck traffic that flows between Interstate 10 and the industrial area on the southeast side of the city. Currently, the only way for heavy trucks to get between those areas is along State Route 186 through downtown Willcox, creating congestion and slowing the movement of freight.
The study includes several alternatives to move traffic more efficiently and safely while improving the quality of life. The improvement alternatives include:
• Constructing a small urban roundabout at the intersection of Haskell Avenue (Business 10) and Maley Street (SR 186), allowing large trucks to make turns over the roundabout while passenger vehicles would drive around the raised feature
• Reconfiguring the intersection of Haskell Avenue and Maley Street and by eliminating the left-turn lanes, allowing trucks to make wider turns without creating conflicts with oncoming traffic
• Removing heavy trucks from the intersection of Haskell Avenue ad Maley Street by reconstructing existing city streets as the new truck route along 2nd Avenue, Stewart Street, Railroad Avenue and Jesse Street
• Constructing a bypass roadway by extending 2nd Avenue and Rex Allen Drive to form a loop east of downtown, with an at-grade crossing at the railroad tracks
• Constructing a bypass roadway by extending 2nd Avenue and Rex Allen Drive to form a loop east of downtown, with a bridge carrying traffic above the railroad tracks
The study also includes the alternative of making no changes.
The public can find the community survey at azdot.gov/willcoxstudy. A paper version is available at the following locations during regular business hours:
Willcox City Hall, 101 S. Railroad Ave. B
Elsie S. Hogan Community Library, 100 N. Curtis Ave.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish. All comments must be received by Tuesday, August 31. Public input, along with engineering and cost considerations, will be used to select a preferred alternative, which will be evaluated further.
This analysis is in the study phase and no funding has been allocated for construction.
Submitted by ADOT