WILLCOX – Downtown Willcox is getting a new Art and Heritage Walking Trail highlighting the impact of the railroads on the city’s early history.
The new trail consists of twelve Art and Heritage stops featuring colorful renditions of steam locomotives.
The artsy trains have been individually painted with designs created by artists and community organizations.
This public art will be accompanied by a plaque depicting a bit of regional heritage and culture and distributed at a dozen locations in historic downtown Willcox.
The effort was led by Willcox Theater and Arts (WTA) with support from Union Pacific and the Willcox Arts Commission.
In late February 4’ x 6’ partially constructed blank trains were delivered to the volunteer teams, and on April 20 the decorated locomotives began to arrive back to Railroad Avenue.
Trains were decorated by: Rose Allen Senior Learning Center, Daughters of the American Revolution Willcox/Cochise, AZ KOA, Joanne Todd Christian School, Myra Fountain, Jodi Brock-Olivares, Blanca Madrid, WHS Science Club, WES After School, Cochise Elementary School, Pencils of Doom Art Club, and Apple Annie's Orchard.
Participants used their own supplies, although paints and brushes were provided if requested. There was no fee to participate.
The semi-permanent installations are expected to have a lifespan of one to three years.
Until they’re distributed to their trail locations some of the locomotives can be seen at the Willcox Theater and Arts row, next to Studio 128.
Locations will be selected to make meaningful connections between the trains content, the plaques content, and the location on the trail.
A date for the dedication and celebration of the Art and Heritage Trail is yet to be determined but will be announced soon.
WTA is encouraging visitors to tag photos online with the #wtaallaboard hashtag.
Willcox Theater and Arts is at 134 N Railroad Ave.
