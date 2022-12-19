WILLCOX — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported the capture and termination of six dogs that had reportedly been harassing and attacking pets and animals in the Winchester Estates area north of Willcox.

According to the Sheriff’s report, on Thursday Dec. 15, Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers in conjunction with a USDA Agent, conducted an aggressive animal detail in the neighborhood.

