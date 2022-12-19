WILLCOX — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported the capture and termination of six dogs that had reportedly been harassing and attacking pets and animals in the Winchester Estates area north of Willcox.
According to the Sheriff’s report, on Thursday Dec. 15, Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers in conjunction with a USDA Agent, conducted an aggressive animal detail in the neighborhood.
Over several week the CCSO received numerous complaints of feral dogs running in a pack. Residents complained of the harassing and attacking of other animals as well as threatening and chasing residents in the community.
Unsuccessful attempts were made to capture the animals but were unsuccessful.
The six dogs were euthanized by gun shot by a contracted USDA Agent.
None of the animals had collars or internal chips indicating that there were no owners to contact.
CCSO reported a series of rumors and speculation began circulating on social media sites regarding the treatment of the animals.
Discussions spoke about animals being “run over,” and “thrown into the back of a truck while ACO’s were laughing.”
CCSO stated that those accounts do not accurately reflect the activity that took place in the area.
While ACO personnel received a call regarding an animal which had reportedly been stuck by a vehicle, resulting in an ACO response, where they found no evidence of such an event.
The Sheriff’s office said they contract with the USDA agency to aid with addressing such animal control issues that impact the safety, security, and well-being of residents
“It is through a methodical process that each detail is crafted to address issues in the most efficient manner possible, with consideration to the animal and our communities,” the Sheriff’s office stated.
