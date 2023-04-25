WILLCOX — Springtime signals the emerging of Willcox area creatives and the annual Ann Boyd Wade Fine Art & Photography Show.

The 39th running of the art show hosted by the Willcox Arts League and city of Willcox Arts Council will be held April 27-29 at the Willcox Community Center.

