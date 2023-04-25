WILLCOX — Springtime signals the emerging of Willcox area creatives and the annual Ann Boyd Wade Fine Art & Photography Show.
The 39th running of the art show hosted by the Willcox Arts League and city of Willcox Arts Council will be held April 27-29 at the Willcox Community Center.
The Art League has been around since 1969. Its mission is to promote the arts in Willcox, and the surrounding community and this show highlights the spectrum of talent from Southeast Arizona.
This is the second year the city’s Arts Commission has co-sponsored the show.
Members put on this large show, 265 entries have been received, and they orchestrate pop-up shows throughout the year.
Louise Walden, a show organizer and the league’s treasurer, said they work with Willcox Theater and Arts. They let the artists use the Palace of Art for shows during spring and fall Wine Festivals and the Ranching Heritage Festival in June.
The league’s president, Monika Cronberg, is the instructor for ACE of Arts at the theater. ACE, Aging as Creative Endeavor, is a workshop space for creatives who are 55-plus.
Martha Scott is the league’s vice president and serves on the city’s arts commission, and many of its members are active participants in the art community, showing in galleries and working throughout Southeast Arizona.
In December WAL members were invited to participate in the Holiday Festival at the Amerind Foundation in Dragoon.
Behind the scenes members began receiving and hanging the artwork on Tuesday, then judging began Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Judges will critique until 3 p.m. when ribbons will be placed.
Judges for the show are Glenn Renell and Charles Thomas reviewing art, Stefanie Spencer and Brent Hall judging photography.
Thomas is a fine artist whose work has been recognized by the Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionist Society as a finalist in its national exhibitions.
His early work as an illustrator has been widely published and has been exhibited by the Society of Illustrators Annual of American Illustration.
Renell is a landscape painter who lives and paints in the high desert of Southeast Arizona between the Dragoon and Chiricahua mountains.
He received an MFA in painting from the University of Massachusetts in 1978. Glenn was an associate professor of painting, drawing and design at Maine College of Art.
Since 2001 he’s painted full time, with current representation in galleries across the country.
Photo judge Spencer is a commercial photographer specializing in advertising and editorial imagery.
Storytelling through photography, writing and designing is a creative passion she extends to her industrial and small business clients.
Hall is a Cochise County photographer. The former computer tech is a recent transplant from Dallas whose passion for photography was reignited by the beauty of the deserts and mountains.
Although predominantly 2D shows, the 3D category has several compelling designs entered.
Ed Pastika from Pearce is the show’s featured artist.
The show opens to the public Thursday at 9 a.m. with a finished ribbon placement.
Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the show will receive students from local schools, then invite the public to see the art until 6 p.m.
Friday’s hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday the event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the show’s reception starting at 2 p.m.
During the reception artist member Jen Score will conduct a demo of her technique.
The Community Center is at 312 W. Stewart. Willcoxartleague.com has info about the league and can be found on Facebook.