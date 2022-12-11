WILLCOX – The annual Willcox Lighted Parade sparkled down Railroad Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 10.
“A Classic Christmas” celebration sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative began at 5 p.m. with holiday music and entertainment and vendors, while crowds gathered along Railroad Park.
Legend Dance Gymnastics & Cheer sold Apple Annie’s famous cider donuts as a fundraiser during the evening, the Willcox Chamber of Commerce served free hot chocolate and the Willcox Cowbells sold a delicious chili.
The Willcox Schools Orchestra played holiday selections before a performance by Desert Dazzlers, youth baton twirlers from Pearce.
Legends Gymnastics performed acrobatic routines for the crowd while Mayor Mike Laws prepared to flip the switch to light up the avenue.
Christmas caroling continued until that start of the parade.
This year’s Rex Allen Museum Sweepstakes Winner was Nutrien Ag with its Santa on Sled presentation, a dazzling supersized float consisting of three reindeer tanker trucks pulling a huge, bright red sled.
