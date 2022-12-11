WILLCOX – The annual Willcox Lighted Parade sparkled down Railroad Avenue on Saturday,  Dec. 10.

“A Classic Christmas” celebration sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative began at 5 p.m. with holiday music and entertainment and vendors, while crowds gathered along Railroad Park.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?