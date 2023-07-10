WILLCOX – With the ribbon-cutting by the city’s mayor in front of family, friends and members of the chamber of commerce, Antojitos El Cholo was officially launched on July 6.

Gilberto Barraza is “El Cholo,” to his friends, and with the small ceremony in front of his family’s new food truck he’s realized a dream of opening a Michoacana, an ice cream and paletta shop.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?