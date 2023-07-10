From left, Jennifer, Vanessa, Jezlyl and Gilbert Barraza; Julieta Carrera; Wiilcox Chamber of Commerce member Eddie Browning; Mayor Mike Laws; and Councilman Greg Hancok, on hand for the Antojitos El Cholo ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Mango on a stick is a fruit-based snack from Antojitos El Cholo.
WILLCOX – With the ribbon-cutting by the city’s mayor in front of family, friends and members of the chamber of commerce, Antojitos El Cholo was officially launched on July 6.
Gilberto Barraza is “El Cholo,” to his friends, and with the small ceremony in front of his family’s new food truck he’s realized a dream of opening a Michoacana, an ice cream and paletta shop.
The antojitos, the Spanish word for snacks, covers a big range of snacks at El Cholo’s place, headlined by ice cream and ice popsicles, the paletas.
There is chocolate and vanilla ice cream by the cup, in a waffle cone or waffle basket, and more than two dozen ice pop flavors.
Esquimal, coconut and pecan, covered in the dairy-based pops; and lime, pineapple and mango are tops in the tropical fruit flavors.
Then things get a little crazy with La Barrita Loca, two popsicles, two fruit choices, spicy candy, chamoy, candied mango, Swinkles and Tamarrico.
Or get creative with a Raspa Cholo, shaved ice with choice of fruit, mango, pecan, strawberry, or bubblegum flavor. Ice cream, coconut, condensed milk or chamango can be added a la carte.
Several fresh fruit centered antojitos, fruit cocktails of fresh strawberries and cream, are a mashup of watermelon, pineapple, mango, cucumber, jicama and strawberries.
The Cholo Chips section of the menu has several Tostitos, Doritos and nachos-based treats, a bag of chips filled with ingredients like peanuts, cucumber, jicam, and even gummy bears.
Cholo Elotes are sweet corn infused item, including a must-try corn on the cob with butter, mayo, cheese with a chili and lime to taste.
Starting in the fall and through winter, there will be a menu of mini pancakes with a kaleidoscope of toppings and drizzles and sold in 10, 15, 30, or 60 cakes.
So many options can be daunting, but Cholo’s huge selection has many entry-level choices to ease anyone into the more complex flavor pileups because not everyone is ready for hot Cheetos and cheese.
Easy starters are all the ice creams, pops, and strawberries and cream. Next level is the fruit cocktail, mango-on-a-stick, the Corn Coctel, or the Chamango for a spicier venture.
“I’ve always enjoyed Michoacanas, and for at least the past five years I’ve told my family I wanted to open one,” Gilbert said. “But it was too expensive to have a store, a restaurant, but we started to save up. Then we decided to do a mobile business.”
El Cholo’s partner and wife, Julieta Carrera, started a cottage business making and selling snacks from home.
“The people really started to support us, but those prices for a storefront were high, so I told my husband we should try a food truck, but something we could pull.
“Thank god it’s gone really well; the community has been really supportive,” she said about their first few days in business. She’ll be the primary partner in the daily operations, along with daughters Jennifer, Vanessa and Jezlyl in food prep.
Julieta said sisters-in-law Cinthia and Alexandra Barraza were instrumental in setting up the business and were on hand at their grand opening.
They became members of the Willcox Chamber of Commerce, and with their help in promoting the event online, they encouraged their audience to come out and celebrate with El Cholo.
When not on the move El Cholo will be parked in the Plaza parking lot at Rex Allen Drive and Bisbee.
Since soft opening on July 1, they were at the city’s Independence Day celebration, and at the Western States Pullers tractor pull and drag races on July 8, so the best place to keep track of their location is by following on social media.
