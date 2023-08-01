WILLCOX – This is the time of year when the peach trees at Apple Annie’s Orchard would be heavy with fruit, if not for a late frost in April that decimated their crop. A night that not only destroyed the flowering peach crops, but cherry, pears, and those of pistachio and apple farms nearby.

That’s not deterring Apple Annie’s continuing its yearly peachy celebration and hosting Peach Mania the weekends of Aug. 5-6 and 12-13. Pre-picked Arizona and California peaches have been purchased to supplement.

