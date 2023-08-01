WILLCOX – This is the time of year when the peach trees at Apple Annie’s Orchard would be heavy with fruit, if not for a late frost in April that decimated their crop. A night that not only destroyed the flowering peach crops, but cherry, pears, and those of pistachio and apple farms nearby.
That’s not deterring Apple Annie’s continuing its yearly peachy celebration and hosting Peach Mania the weekends of Aug. 5-6 and 12-13. Pre-picked Arizona and California peaches have been purchased to supplement.
Peach Mania starts with a delicious Peaches and Pancakes breakfast served by the Orchard Grill on location from 8-10:30 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday.
Aside from fresh sweet peaches, Annie’s will offer their seriously delicious peach pies and peach donuts.
Orchard Grill is the place for lunch too, where you can grab an apple-smoked burger, served daily from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
Enjoy free samples of peaches and peach products as you sit in the shade of the peach orchard or grab a whole slice of homemade peach pie and a peach slushie.
Local white peaches, California yellow peaches, California nectarines and California plums will be available, and with weekly deliveries Annie's expects to have peaches available for several weeks.
The destination has been run by the Holcomb family since the mid 1980s.
The Holcombs established some of the more memorable traditions for locals and visitors, from a sweet corn extravaganza, you-pick pumpkin and vegetable patch to the state’s largest corn maze, all must-do’s when near Willcox.
The you-pick peaches at the orchard should be back next year, providing the weather cooperates, and there is a new section of orchard planted that will yield even more peaches in two years.
Apple Annie’s is open daily. There is no charge for parking and admission. Take Interstate 10 to Willcox exit 340, turn onto Fort Grant Roa. for 5.5 miles, turn right on Nickles Road and follow signs.
