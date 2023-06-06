WILLCOX — A cyber bootcamp for middle school students designed to identify and prepare the next generation of cybersecurity leaders was presented by AZ Cyber Initiative at Cochise College’s Willcox campus.

The bootcamp targets students who may be entering their digital lives via their computers and social media, hoping to instill safe online practices and plant the seeds of interest in careers in cybersecurity-related fields.

