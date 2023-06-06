WILLCOX — A cyber bootcamp for middle school students designed to identify and prepare the next generation of cybersecurity leaders was presented by AZ Cyber Initiative at Cochise College’s Willcox campus.
The bootcamp targets students who may be entering their digital lives via their computers and social media, hoping to instill safe online practices and plant the seeds of interest in careers in cybersecurity-related fields.
By participating in the two-day program, students gain practical knowledge, hone their problem-solving skills and improve their communication abilities, all essential for success in the field of cybersecurity.
Fifteen Willcox students participated in the free pilot program on May 27.
The bootcamp began with basic security awareness, things like identifying weak or compromised passwords and how to create stronger ones.
Learning concepts like safe online practices, identifying fake websites, avoiding online scams and how to protect personal informatio, can be extremely important in establishing safe online practices.
The camp also covered internet safety and ethical online behavior.
“I spend a couple of hours a day online," said Willcox eighth-grader JD Whetten. "I don’t play games online; I look at sports and the news. I want to stay safe online, with school out, it was something to do that I liked.”
Manny Felix, founder and CEO of AZ Cyber, led the pilot program, assisted by Vanessa Veliz, and Rebecca Bhasme.
Bhasme is a science teacher, STEM club co-coordinator and coding and robotics instructor at Willcox Middle School.
Veliz is a 17-year education veteran who brings instruction strategies and teaches students directly, as well as at Cyber’s teacher bootcamps.
“They are very ready to soak in all of the information, I think Miss Bhasme has given them a phenomenal background, so some of these kids were not new to computers or the computer ideas,” Veliz said.
“We need to prepare all of them. I really appreciate how Manny says that the bootcamp is not only information for the students, but also for their parents and grandparents and siblings. It’s really something to take home and help them."
“I want to stay safe. I want to keep my family safe, my grandparents and siblings.” Emiliano Chavez said after the first day of the bootcamp.
Chavez, who’ll be an incoming freshman and just got his own smart phone, spends about three hours a day online.
A collaboration between the Willcox school district, Cochise College, Az Cyber Initiative and the Center for the Future of Arizona are sponsoring cyber camps like this in Cochise County and Arizona this summer.
The AZ Cyber Initiative is a nonprofit dedicated to unlocking career opportunities for students interested in cybersecurity and other IT disciplines.
It partnered with similarly minded groups to offer a variety of programs designed to help students achieve their goals in IT careers, and to create opportunities for students from all backgrounds to receive the inspiration, training and support they need to pursue related fields.
The curriculum is developed through partnerships with affiliated nonprofits; leaders in the cybersecurity industry; and assorted local, state, and federal institutions in the public and private sectors.
This was its pilot middle school program, but it will conduct cyber security bootcamps for high school and college students throughout the state this summer.
Info on AZ Cyber Initiative can be found at azcyber.org.
