BISBEE — Once again, the Bisbee Bloomers have come up with a list of gardens on the 2023 tour this year in Old Bisbee and Warren sure to delight as they focus on yards certified as wildlife habitats by the National Wildlife Federation.

"Project Wildlife: Bisbee" is a movement started earlier this year to entice 100 residents across Bisbee’s enclaves to create wildlife habitats with native plants in their backyards for birds and insects following the NWF guidelines. The idea is to encourage people to provide the best forage possible for wildlife in the city with native plants that have formed symbiotic relationships with native wildlife over thousands of years.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?