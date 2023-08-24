BISBEE — Once again, the Bisbee Bloomers have come up with a list of gardens on the 2023 tour this year in Old Bisbee and Warren sure to delight as they focus on yards certified as wildlife habitats by the National Wildlife Federation.
"Project Wildlife: Bisbee" is a movement started earlier this year to entice 100 residents across Bisbee’s enclaves to create wildlife habitats with native plants in their backyards for birds and insects following the NWF guidelines. The idea is to encourage people to provide the best forage possible for wildlife in the city with native plants that have formed symbiotic relationships with native wildlife over thousands of years.
The annual fundraiser is a popular, self–guided tour of some of Bisbee’s most creative, unique and appealing gardens in the historic mile-high town. As it comes toward the end of the monsoon, the yards are filled with bright, bouncing blooms of many native and arid acclimated species tucked in among lush green shrubs and century-old trees.
One home is already buzzing with activity from many species of hummingbirds that live here all year and those who have started on their migration south to warmer climes.
Doug Danforth, photographer and wildlife specialist, has dozens of the little hummers fighting for openings at the myriad of feeders scattered around his yards in their land-drink-fight mode. The dive bombing beauties and their aerial acrobatics are a joy to watch.
Danforth has been in Bisbee for 46 years and through a process of trial and error has found the plants most suited for the climate above 5,000 feet.
He did have a little help when Freeport McMoRan Inc, Copper Queen branch, offered to remediate the soil tainted by years of mining throughout Old Bisbee. The cleared yard provided the perfect blank canvas for his imagination to run wild. He has three ponds with pink, fragrant lily pads floating on the water. The ponds each have a solar fountain which he says the hummingbirds enjoy.
Over the years, Danforth tried numerous species of flowering plants and berry-producing shrubs and trees. So, he tends to know what will work and what will not in the different climes of Bisbee’s three wards.
He has three apricot trees left from a former orchard, a Willcox barberry bush that provides ample berries for the Pyrrhuloxias songbird, grape holly, cape plumbago and so much more. Shade-loving plants have thrived under the canopies of his trees.
Just a way up from his home is an example of stonework and container planting. Susan Jassman has been in Bisbee for seven years and is still adding features to her yard that stretches from front to back.
She has tried to stay with native and arid-friendly plants as well. Desert salvia, yuccas, Texas sage bushes, geraniums, lemon grass and more are easily placed around the yard so they get the sun or shade they need. Tucked in among her potted plants is her collection of yard art — various birds and other critters — sure to bring a smile.
Then there are the recycled features and fountains she put together from old metal tubs and bowls and other ceramics she has found.
There are 11 homes on the tour and local musicians Maha Via, Juniper Djinn, Pat & Danielle Panther, La Luna Tunes and Christa Leigh will add a special touch as one wanders around the gardens.
The Bisbee Bloomers is a civic organization dedicated to preserve and augment the natural beauty of the city of Bisbee through planting and gardening projects, cleanups and educational lectures about gardening and garden tours. They sponsor Mitt Mutts, city of Bisbee public park plantings, the Bisbee pool, the Copper Queen Seed Library and many other projects around town, like the wildlife garden in Upper Vista Park.
