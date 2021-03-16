The Bisbee Science Lab’s “Sky Island STEAM Express,” a new mobile science lab, is on the move with its first exhibit: Your Hip Bone’s Connected to a Whale’s Bone! Designed by two UA PhD students, Marta Schoenle and Megan Ewbank, this exhibit explores bones, anatomy, and the connections between living things. The Sky Island STEAM Express will serve students throughout Cochise County with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) based programming and activities. The tour begins with a pilot expedition to Willcox on March 23-25.
Events for students will take place at Willcox High School on March 23, the elementary school on March 24 and the middle school on March 25. There will also be a community STEM Night from 4-7 p.m. on March 25 at Willcox Middle School.
Over the next year and a half, Sky Island STEAM Express will bring a rotation of locally sourced exhibits covering different scientific topics to schools, parks, fairs, and more. Thanks to funding from the Rural Activation and Innovation Network (RAIN), the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and a vehicle from Freeport McMoRan, Sky Island STEAM Express will be able to bring hands-on science enrichment to even the most rural corners of the county.
If you are interested in helping create an agrivoltaics exhibit for the mobile lab, the Bisbee Science Lab will be hosting another exhibit creation workshop on March 19, 6-8 p.m. through Facebook Live. Join in to learn how you can receive up to $4,000 in funding to create a unique exhibit that demonstrates the symbiotic relationship between solar energy and food production.
The Bisbee Science Lab is actively looking for sites to visit with the mobile lab in McNeal, Palominas, Cochise, and Tombstone. If you or someone you know would like to help bring Sky Island STEAM Express to YOUR Cochise County community, please contact us at bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. To see if the mobile lab is already on its way to your town, visit us at bisbeesciencelab.org
Submitted by Bisbee Science Lab