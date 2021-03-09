WILLCOX — The Friends of the Library Bookstore are preparing for a book sale in celebration of its 35th anniversary, with all proceeds benefiting the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library.
“We have new and used books of every kind,” said Kathy Klump of her eclectic but dutifully organized store. “You cannot beat our prices for used books.”
The bookstore is discounting all used books and magazines by 35% and offering a special gift to their first 35 customers, as well as door prizes and refreshments for all. Some books, which will be displayed outdoors, will be priced at one dollar for however many you can fit in a plastic bag.
The sale starts on Thursday, March 18 and goes through March 20, with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bookstore is located at 125 E. Maley St.
While many Friends of the Library volunteer at the store, Klump has the most experience, and currently serves as treasurer of the group. Her journey with the bookstore started in 1981, when she signed up the first members of the Friends of the Library at a tea party with then-librarian Elsie S. Hogan.
The Friends started to receive stacks upon stacks of books, some castoffs from the library, and some from people’s home collections. At first, they were put in the basement of the community center, but this proved inconvenient.
“Then they were stored in (my) living room in huge piles of books,” said Klump. Eventually she “decided (I) would like to have furniture in there instead.”
“Carrie Fisher, an active member for many years, suggested we get our own bookstore building,” said Klump about the store’s first location in 1986. “Richard Seidel offered us the old bank building on Railroad Ave. ... We were donated every possible size and color of bookshelves, which we had to place where the roof didn’t leak and the floor wasn’t warped.”
Klump, who has spent a significant portion of her life as a historian, believes the Friends of the Library Bookstore was the only one of its kind in the United States when it was founded.
Around 1989, the Friends were forced to move five times in two years and were shuffled around to city buildings and empty spaces all around downtown. At one point, Klump said they had to load a semi-truck container completely full of books to transport them, and the store has yet to run out of product since.
New donations come in almost daily, and Klump said they have been “inundated” over the last 12 months as people find time to sort through their bookshelves.
“All used books, magazines, movies and music are donated to us by the generous people in Willcox and the surrounding area,” said Klump. “We appreciate all donations.”
The bookstore sells most of its merchandise for a dollar or less, but this hasn’t stopped them from raising considerable money. Klump calculates that the store averages about $1,000 a month in donatable money, and that it has raised about $420,000 since its inception. They supported the library’s 1996 move into its current building, and have recently financed children’s books, texts on Arizona history, furniture, equipment and children’s programs. They also offer scholarships to local students going into majors in library science, education, or information.
No matter your taste, the Friends of the Library Bookstore has a title waiting for you. Romance, sci-fi, western, local and regional history, local authors, children’s, math textbooks, antique books and whatever else you can think of has a section.
“Our main goal is to get people reading and sharing books,” said Klump. She believes there’s a perfect book in the store, and she loves when a customer “finds a treasure” amidst the shelves.
Klump isn't the only one who enjoys spending time at the store.
“It’s been very rewarding for me,” said volunteer Gene Bowlander, who began about three years ago. “When I first started I brought in something to read, which was kind of silly.”
If you’re interested in volunteering at the bookstore, you can contact Kathy Klump, 520-384-3397, or the bookstore at 520-766-2665.