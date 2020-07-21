According to a Willcox detective report, a man stole a truck from Bowie and physically tried to avoid arrest.
Orlando Rivas, 31, of Bowie, was identified by witnesses after stealing a truck from Bowie on Thursday. Rivas abandoned the vehicle on Torres Lane in Willcox. The report states that witnesses identified Rivas when he tried to approach the stolen truck. He was arrested when he returned to where he left the vehicle parked. While he was being arrested Rivas struggled with Willcox Police officers.
He was taken into custody without injury and responding officers found methamphetamine in his possession.
Rivas is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Cochise County Jail and was arrested on suspicion of stealing the truck as well as drug violations.