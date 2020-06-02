Not only did the community of Bowie go all out to help Bowie High School’s Class of 2020 celebrate their graduation, but now a Tucson TV station is pitching in, too.
KOLD News 13 reached out to Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger to see if her five graduates would be interested in having a 15-minute segment about them air after an upcoming newscast.
Although there was a fee attached, Conger leapt at the opportunity.
On Thursday, Houston Klump, Alyssa Landt, Destiny Bragg and Morgan Murray will head to KOLD’s studio in Marana with their favorite pictures, don their caps and gowns again and participate in a graduation ceremony, complete with speeches. The folks at KOLD will then put together a segment for airing sometime later this month.
Although Judy Tumlinson has since moved away, she’ll be included to the extent possible, Conger said.
“I just think it’s the coolest thing ever,” Conger said.
The $1,000 fee is “worth every penny” because it will give the kids an opportunity they’ve never had, she said. Neither she, nor any of the kids, have been in a TV studio before or seen a teleprompter.
Sandy Drewry, a media sales consultant for KOLD, said Tucson Unified and Amphitheater unified school districts have participated in the project, along with some private high schools. She’s not quite sure when the segment will air, but promised it would be within the next couple of Saturdays after the 6 p.m. newscast.
“These poor kids have not been able to have regular graduations and this was the least we could do to reward them,” she said.