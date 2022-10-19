WILLCOX — The City of Willcox Parks and Rec is making significant investments in the sporting facilities at Quail Park by improving the lighting and redesigning the play fields.
In September, City Manager Caleb Blaschke disclosed the progress made on this project in the city’s monthly newsletter and announced work is to begin in November.
The five existing ball fields and the rodeo area will get a new LED lighting system that will potentially save 80% in energy costs, and improve the brightness to an average of around 400 lumens.
The contract of $650,768 was awarded to Qualite Sports Lighting, LLC, earlier this year.
The shape of the sports fields will be modified to allow additional sports, football, soccer, and other activities. The redesign stems from higher demand from groups seeking a playing field.
A moveable fence-line will be used to delineate the baseball fields and removed when not in use.
The city intends to add a usage fee structure for participating groups to offset maintenance costs.
The park off Fort Grant Road was created when the city received a State Parks Award to develop a multi-use sports facility in 1994. City donated land along with a $10,000 donation from Rex Allen Days Inc., a bunch of local contributions, donated labor, and the arena was built.
The Willcox Sheriff’s Posse donated the original panels and bleachers for the city’s new arena.
By the spring of 1995 it hosted its first event, a mud bog, followed by its first rodeo during Rex Allen days in October of that year.
The master plan for the park included a pond, 9-hole golf course, paved parking, and commercial space, and an indoor event center.
The Champions for Youth Foundation is raising funds to build the new event center at the park, a project currently named the Willcox Farm, Ranch, and Youth Event Center, a 250’ x 225’ metal building that’s the next step in the evolution of the park.
The building will house a 150’x225’ arena, bleachers, a 60’x50’ classroom/meeting space, commercial kitchen, concessions, and storage.
The foundation’s mission is to provide funding support and increased opportunities for youth with emphasis toward education, and provide charitable opportunities relevant to agriculture, 4-H Youth Development, FFA, and similar public education programs.
They achieve this by connecting people to agriculture through community projects, special events, and educational programs.
Their first goal for the event center project was to raise $560,000, enough to erect the steel building, complete with electrical, which would allow the building to be used while fundraising continued.
According to Susan Pater, a foundation board member, they’re “making great progress in raising funds to construct the Event Center at Quail Park. To date we have raised $402,900 in donations and pledges, plus additional support through pledged in-kind services and supplies.”
Ninety percent of the amount raised will be matched with a grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails.
In March of 2021 the city got a quote of $432,000 for the building materials. The budget the city submitted to State Parks in June of 2021 included $484,000 for the building materials, but approval delays at the federal level delayed the purchase during which time the price of material increased substantially.
Current bids for materials in May 2022 began at $732,748, too high for available funds.
Pater said they would continue to consult experts before making further decisions and are “making a strategic decision to delay the project until steel prices decrease and hopefully stabilize some. We will continue to monitor these steel prices and await the opportune time to request bids once again.
We anticipate going back out to bid by the end of the year. We also have a project consultant keeping an eye out for used/never erected ‘canceled’ buildings like our planned event center design as an alternative that could be purchased at less cost. We may need to modify the building plans to build what we can currently afford, while we continue to secure additional funds,” Pater said.
For more information about the foundation visit championsaz.org/wec.