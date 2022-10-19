willcox-quailpark-multiusefields1.jpg

The existing baseball fields at Quail Park will be expanded to multi-use fields and the lighting will be improved. 

 City of Willcox

WILLCOX — The City of Willcox Parks and Rec is making significant investments in the sporting facilities at Quail Park by improving the lighting and redesigning the play fields.

In September, City Manager Caleb Blaschke disclosed the progress made on this project in the city’s monthly newsletter and announced work is to begin in November.

