WILLCOX — Brown Bag Arizona History Talks covering hundreds of years of history begin Feb. 9 at the Palace of Art and continue each second Thursday of the month at noon, until May.
The free talks are co-sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society.
On Feb. 9, Allen Dart, executive director of Old Pueblo Archaeology Center in Tucson, will be the featured speaker. The archeologist’s presentation, “Set in Stone but Not in Meaning: Southwestern Rock Art,” will illustrate how petroglyph and pictograph styles have changed through time and over different parts of the country.
“Flying Through Arizona: The Story of the First National Women’s Air Race,” will be the noon brown-bag talk on March 9, given by Natalie J. Stewart-Smith.
Stewart-Smith is a professor emeritus at New Mexico Military Institute and adjunct professor at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.
The air race, the Women’s Air Derby in 1929, considered the start of all women’s air racing, drew 20 pilots to race between Santa Monica, California and Cleveland. The Air Derby continued until the start of WWII. After the war, in 1947, racing returned as the All-Women’s Transcontinental Air Race.
On April 13 Nanibaa Beck will be the featured speaker for “Metalsmith Matriarchs: Makers, Memory, and Reciprocity.”
Beck addresses the ways in which Native women metalsmiths integrate indigenous knowledge, practices and tradition into their craft.
Beck is an accomplished Diné artist jeweler who learned her fundamentals of silversmithing from her father, Victor Beck Sr. She was the 2018 Ronald and Susan Dubin Native Artist Fellow.
The brown-bag talk for May 11 is “Southwest Train Robberies: Hijacking Along the Southern Corridor,” given by Doug Hocking.
The award-winning author and speaker will feature his new book by the same name as the basis of his presentation. The book details 16 robberies that took place during a period after the Gadsden Purchase of 1854 to 1922. These are stories of lawmen, cowboys turned outlaws, gangs and Wyatt Earp, all in the high-risk, high-stakes game of train robbing.
Information about the series can be found at willcoxtheater.com or by calling 520-766-3335. The Palace is at 116 N Railroad Ave. in Willcox.
