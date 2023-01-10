WILLCOX — Brown Bag Arizona History Talks covering hundreds of years of history begin Feb. 9 at the Palace of Art and continue each second Thursday of the month at noon, until May.

The free talks are co-sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society.

