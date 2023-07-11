WILLCOX — The City Council met on July 6 to discuss a proposed housing plan direction, discuss and approve paving projects and the renovation of the city’s pool, and continue budget discussions.
City Manager Caleb Blaschke began the housing plan discussion by saying, “one of the strategic goals of the council was to improve housing,” then introduced T. Van Hook, who began a presentation on the subject.
Van Hook is a former colleague of Blaschke’s and has worked for Habitat for Humanity in Tucson.
Willcox is one of nine municipalities that lost population in Arizona according to the last census, although the state’s numbers grew.
Not all rural communities were affected the same, some shrank while some grew.
Van Hook explained new developments offset older neighborhoods and Willcox doesn’t have that situation.
A snapshot of the Willcox housing situation was presented, explaining the distribution of home values, which is strikingly low, and availability of affordable housing.
The pros and cons of the current market were listed and discussed, from the availability of affordable housing to the long waiting lists for that type of housing.
The plan she proposes talks about partnerships, building internal capacity, and looking at opportunities. During the grant application process or when the city engages developers, having a housing plan can be pivotal.
A recent opportunity presented itself in the certification as a Colonia, which opened up the possibility fors grant dollars.
Council members asked questions about Van Hook’s proposals.
Public Works Director Jeff Stoddard discussed the challenges of FEMA’s flood plain restrictions, mentioning FEMA gives funding for raising homes, roughly in the amount of $10,000, a quarter of what it costs to raise a house foundation.
Discussion was closed and the council moved to discuss the approval of paving projects.
Stoddard explained the results of bids taken in June which identified several traffic areas with a lot of potholes.
This included Arizona Avenue between Rex Allen Drive and Scott Street, Bowie Avenue by the Pizza Hut from Rex Allen to Scott Street, by the U.S. post office, and the area of Casas Lindas.
The postmaster was contacted about receiving federal funds to help pay for the repairs, but there has been no response.
Of four bids, the lowest was a new company named ISX, at approximately $318,000.
Stoddard explained that although it was a new outfit, it had been part of Granite Construction, He believed it would have the required capacity for putting in 3-inch pavement.
Mayor Mike Laws expressed concern over the city’s school buses tearing up the road.
Blaschke said, “Superintend Davis was willing to put in concrete turnouts on Airport three years ago, where they are turning onto Bisbee. We put in pavement, but we are starting to see some cracks,” adding, “they are willing to work with us.”
Council member Rachel Garza asked when work on Ironwood would start. That road and Scott Street required engineering surveys to resolve the placement of utilities.
Council member Carl Hestand asked about the curbs at the post office, but Stoddard said other than trying to get federal funds to help, the city has no jurisdiction on federal property.
Stoddard added that Cochise and Grant Street are being worked on currently.
Council member Tim Bowlby made a motion to approve the repaving projects as presented, Counci lmember Paul Sheats seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Discussion turned to the contract to renovate the city pool.
Blaschke explained that because they’re using a procurement director, based in Flagstaff, contracts are taking a little longer but he had seen savings from the city initial estimating efforts.
Hestand showed concern because of past dissatisfaction with contractors hired by the city.
The city manager explained the new contracts hold the individual accountable and require performance bonds and will have required inspection needs.
“We were able to get it down from $3.7 to $2.569 million. We pushed off some items for Phase II,” Blaschke said.
Work will begin in August, continue through winter and finish just before the next pool season in 2024.
Demolition and removal of the old pool will be done by the city, as well as the construction of any fencing.
The motion to approve the pool contract was carried unanimously.
Budget discussions continued from the previous meeting.
The city has released its tentative annual budget for 2023-24 and began discussions amongst city council members last month.
A copy of the budget can be downloaded from the city’s web site willcox.az.gov.
Blaschke discussed adding members of the newly invigorated chamber of commerce to Marketing and Tourism committees in efforts to better define the chamber’s purpose.
Garza asked why the salary budgets appeared so different.
Blaschke explained how new positions are higher paid and more qualified, and that it was a reallocation of the total numbers.
The swimming pool budget stays the same, set at just under $100,000, anticipating another $32,000 to be put aside this year for increased costs in salaries.
“The minimum wage is going up,” Blaschke said. “Our swim lessons are $30 an hour so it may be time to raise fees in the future. That makes up most of our revenue and the lifeguard with benefits is paid close to $18 an hour.”
The council discussed filling the position of Development Services.
Blaschke said they will use Robert Kirschmann, who’s a Cochise County Planner II, to oversee planning and code.
“He will take over Jeff Stoddard’s role in the future and will oversee buildings and code. He will oversee annexing and housing as well,” Blaschke said.
He said they went through multiple rounds of interviews and didn’t hire a Public Works Director.
Stoddard will be going back to the building official position and will be a jack of all trades.
The Public Works Director to cover streets will be filled by Blaschke, and Michael Resare will be the assistant city manager who will cover utilities.
“We are shifting responsibilities around, I will bring the organization chart to the next meeting,” the city manager said.
The next public council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 5 p.m. at the city annex, 300 W. Rex Allen Drive.