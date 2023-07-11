willcox-city1.jpeg

The Willcox City Council reviewed its yearly budget in June. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — The City Council met on July 6 to discuss a proposed housing plan direction, discuss and approve paving projects and the renovation of the city’s pool, and continue budget discussions.

City Manager Caleb Blaschke began the housing plan discussion by saying, “one of the strategic goals of the council was to improve housing,” then introduced T. Van Hook, who began a presentation on the subject.

