willcox-city1.jpeg

The Willcox City Council is reviewing its yearly budget in June. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — The Willcox City Council and mayor gathered June 16 for a special council meeting.

After approval of last month’s minutes from the May meeting, the council made a proclamation, presenting Officer’s Merit of Honor awards to officers Brian Cutlipp, Joshua Evans and SEACOM dispatcher Jacob Chapman.

