WILLCOX — The Willcox City Council and mayor gathered June 16 for a special council meeting.
After approval of last month’s minutes from the May meeting, the council made a proclamation, presenting Officer’s Merit of Honor awards to officers Brian Cutlipp, Joshua Evans and SEACOM dispatcher Jacob Chapman.
The officers had been dispatched on March 21 to a residence where Christina Boehm had gone into labor.
Upon arrival the labor had progressed, and the baby had breached. Chapman was able to guide an officer and Christina’s husband, Christopher, through the delivery of a baby girl.
The newborn was transported to Northern Cochise Community Hospital by Cutlipp, while Evans assisted the parents, who later were reunited with their daughter.
The council heard a presentation from Tom Martinez of Smyth Industries, who conducted an assessment of Willcox’s water system.
Martinez assed the two current wells and found “rattling” at one.
It was discovered that the aquifer levels have declined significantly since Smyth did an infrastructure assessment for the council in 2003.
Noting a substantial decrease in water levels and increased capacity, they estimated $170,000 would be required to renovate the system.
While Martinez noted there was no immediate urgency, no “danger to the city,” the assessment found the need for increased capacity and additional work is needed in general, like their Supervisory Contral and Data Aquisition system, which has been down for some time.
When it was installed in 2007, SCADA kept track of those pumps. Now its software is no longer supported, and new software will cost about $75,000. About $415,000 would get the whole system in orde,r according to Martinez.
Mayor Mike Laws asked if the casing on the pump was large enough.
Martinez said it was, and if going deeper was required, it would be a matter of lowering it.
“We waste manpower by not having a SCADA system,” Public Works Director Jeff Stoddard said, also noting the city lost a well to a lightning strike two years ago, diminishing the city’s overall capacity.
“Water is something we can't play with. We need to fix it as soon as possible," Laws added.
The mayor and City Manager Caleb Blaschke said they would continue to look for funding toward all aspects of increasing the city’s water capacity.
The council moved on to discuss an overview of the city's floodplain management spearheaded by Stoddard.
He discussed Arizona Department of Water Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations and changes.
Following the discussion on flood plains the council approved a zoning variance for parcel 203-28-240D located on North Railroad Avenue.
The property, part of the Willcox Theater & Arts complex, seeks to expand an existing building, a $2.4 million project, but adhering to current flood management rules it would require the new construction to be filled up to 4 feet.
The cost of filling the land would prevent the expansion.
Stoddard recommended the variance, which if approved, would require the County Assessor's office to note the variance on the title, resulting in higher flood insurance fees, and less liability for the city.
The motion was passed unanimously.
The council engaged in budget discussions, a dialogue led by Blaschke, which began on employee retention.
He discussed turnover, and how benefits packages have less appeal to younger generations than in-pocket income.
“It is difficult to keep employees if we don't keep our wages up. Historically, our salaries cost more than our sales tax; however, what we are seeing is that sales tax is increasing, and we want to see employee wages keep up with it to be competitive. One of the things that we want to consider is to do a 7% increase in merit and cost of living,” Blaschke told the council.
He said the city forecasted the average cost of living over the next 10 years and want to make sure there’s enough tax base to cover increases.
They are looking at increasing the council’s stipend by $20,000, citing Benson’s increase a few years ago.
Blaschke went over the accomplishments of last year, and continued discussion on budget issues.
Public Safety Director Dale Hadfield presented a review of the police department that included patrol, administration, investigations, communications, humane and fire for the last year.
The police department is coming in about $25,000 under budget.
Hadfield then went over the statistics of the patrol division, saying communications is about $60,000 under budget and humane is about $14,000 under budget, while fire is about $15,000 over budget.
They discussed the capital budget, which was three vehicles, like last year, anticipating about a 10% increase in cost.
Hadfield discussed the food drive and the book campaign for the kids partnering with the school.
Blaschke said he will provide the other budgets at subsequent council meetings.
A non-comment discussion was held before the meeting closed.