WILLCOX — The Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture partnered with KOA campgrounds last weekend to host the chamber’s annual Halloween-themed business decorating competition on Thursday and Friday at the Roadrunner Cafe KOA.
Judges for the event included Moiria White, Krista Benevides and her daughter Josie (who assisted) and David Conger.
According to Conger, judges for the event focused on the following four things in determining which business decorated the best: “Cohesiveness, originality, detail, presentation.”
In addition to decorating their offices, employees dressed up according to their business’s individual theme.
Businesses that participated in the decoration contest included: Western Bank, Maid Rite Feeds, Bobbie Abbl (State Farm) Agency, KOA Campgrounds, Kempton Chevrolet, Shear Tease, Northern Cochise County Community Hospital, AMS Insurance Agency, Valley Telecom and Willcox Livestock Auction.
Pictures of each business’s individual theme can be found on the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s Facebook Page.
“After the judging, the Chamber’s first awards presentation was held on the patio at the KOA campgrounds in Willcox. The presentation included a slideshow featuring all the businesses that participated,” Conger added. “The event was well attended.”
This was the first time the chamber has held an awards ceremony afterward.
First place was awarded to Western Bank and “their theme for their decorations was staying at home, and working, during the pandemic.”
Second place went to Maid Rite Feeds, for their theme of “a country farm, including a petting zoo and Old McDonald.”
The Bobbi Abbl Agency took third place with a country roadside store theme called “Welcome to the Farm.”
Costume contestFollowing the business decorations contest, a costume contest was decided by the judges, who also showed slides of the three participants.
Monica Bidegain beat out Conger’s wife Wendy, superintendent of Bowie school district, and her coworker Christina Boxx, to win the prize for best costume of the night.
According to Conger, Bidegain was a “character similar to one found in the Pirates of the Carribean movie. A mermaid with an octopus attached to the mermaid’s head.”
“Right at one month is how long it took to put this together. We got it put together and it worked really well. With this COVID thing, I think people were ready to get out and do something,” Conger added.