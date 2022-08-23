WILLCOX — It’s election season. There are signs on the streets, ads in the media, familiar and strange faces looking back from piles for election pitches in the mailbox and eager candidates wanting to be seen and heard.
The lemon squares and cinnamon rolls at Bakester’s Pastries have lured many to the corner of Haskell Avenue and Maley Street.
Kirsten Engel, candidate for Arizona's Sixth Congressional District, made the bakery and sandwich shop her first stop in Willcox.
The Democratic nominee was in town for the Cochise County Farm Bureau Annual Dinner held at the Big Tex Banquet Hall on Haskell Avenue, the annual roundup of local agriculturalists.
Before the banquet, a group of Cochise County residents, mostly from Willcox and Benson, gathered at Bakester’s for some treats and awaited the candidate for a pre-dinner meet and greet.
Engel and her team arrived to jovial greetings, meeting the shop’s owner and master baker, Leigha Burris, then making her way to the group.
Kirsten has been an Arizona House member representing District 10 since 2017. She’s a professor at the University of Arizona College of Law where she teaches environmental law and legislative analysis.
As a House member, she was in the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, and Judiciary and Public Safety committees
Water, the natural resource that all communities and most of the industry in Cochise County is dependent on, was atop discussion topics at the mixer and the dinner.
“Water security is a critical issue for the Willcox community and indeed, for the entire state of Arizona and the western United States,” Engel said.
“We are amid a 20-plus year megadrought that shows no sign of abating," she said. "Moreover, the current lack of oversight or limits on groundwater use in the Willcox area contributes to the dropping groundwater table, which in turn has resulted in private homes and businesses losing access to water, together with almost the complete value of their property, and is even threatening people’s lives, not to mention taxpayer dollars, by causing gaps and fissures in our roadways due to subsidence.”
Arizona Water Defenders led a successful grassroots effort to get a proposal on the November ballot asking voters to initiate Active Management Areas in the Willcox and Douglas basins.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources will guide the process, first to impartially inform voters, then to mitigate the transition to the AMA if approved.
“Is the AMA the perfect solution to these problems? Maybe not,” Engel said. “I would have liked to see more options, but it strikes me as a viable solution to address an increasingly dire situation.”
On the potential of doing nothing, “it would be continuing to kick the can down the road which we cannot afford to do.”
“No action will lead to further depletion of the aquifer, further costs to those residents unable to afford to deepen their wells and a further disincentive for new people and businesses to move to Cochise County and the Willcox area," she said. "Regardless of how the citizens of Willcox vote on the AMA initiative, I will continue to work on the issue of water security in our rural areas.”
The mother and educator delivered a strong advocacy for public education.
“The bottom line is that education is key to helping people fulfill their potential as individuals and gain the skills and know-how to support themselves and their families so they can live free and independent lives,” she said
“Congress has a critical role to play in education,” she responded when asked how legislators contribute to local schools.
“By funding important programs that support families in Cochise County," she added. "Many schools in Cochise receive Title I federal funding which helps schools with a significant number of students who qualify for free and reduced school lunches. Schools across the county receive federal funding under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which supports students with special needs.”
She briefly explained how in her role in Congress she would support current programs that already help the Willcox community, like the Department of Agriculture’s child nutrition program, Department of Labor’s Youth Employment and Training Activities and "Youthbuild" programs.
"These programs provide needed services to families in Cochise County, and I will work to maintain and strengthen these programs,” she said.
A huge change came with the recent Supreme Court decision repealing Roe vs. Wade. With some states like Arizona racing to further restrict access to abortion, the issue was on voters’ minds and was part of the range of discussions.
“I have always supported a woman’s freedom to make her own health care decisions, including the decision to have an abortion, together with whomever she chooses to confide — her family, her doctor or her religious advisor,” Engel stated.
“The Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe vs. Wade, leaving women in Arizona with no access to abortion care in-state, only strengthens my resolve that Congress must step in to protect this freedom" she added. "A majority of Arizonans want abortion to remain legal. This is a major difference between myself and my opponent for this congressional seat.”
Engel faces Juan Ciscomani in November's election for the CD6 seat.